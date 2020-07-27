newportFILM last week announced that it is partnering with Dockwa, Sail Newport, Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, Fort Adams Trust, and Rhode Island State Parks to host its first-ever Drive & Sail-In film screening at Fort Adams on Thursday, July 30th, of the new documentary film Born Into The Gig.

Born Into The Gig is a music-driven documentary that follows five singer-songwriters who hope to carve their own musical identity in the shadow of their parents’ iconic greatness.

“newportFILM is excited to bring this first-ever event to Fort Adams, letting their audience view the film from their car, moped, bike or boat with the ocean and harbor as their backdrop,” the nonprofit said in a press release.

Becca Bertrand, newportFILM’s Executive Director says “As the documentary film series serving this seaside community, we are thrilled to announce our drive and sail-in at Fort Adams. This event concept has been a dream for years. Thanks to the efforts of our partners, we are finally able to make it a reality. Our social distanced drive-in film events have been incredibly well supported by the community and we are looking forward to taking our films to the water for the first time ever.”

newportFILM’s drive & sail-in is open to the public and registration opens on Monday, July 27th at 12 PM EST. There is a $10 suggested donation to newportFILM for cars/bikes/mopeds. Space is limited per newportFILM’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Dockwa, the slip-booking and marina management software company, founded in Newport in 2014, and Sail Newport will manage boat slip registration. Boat slips cost $9/foot, all proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and Newport Festivals Foundation.

Dockwa co-founder and CEO, Mike Melillo said “It’s truly my team’s honor to work with newportFILM and Sail Newport to help reconnect boaters with our community’s celebration of the arts – specifically, its love of music and film on a weekend that has long been synonymous with our hometown’s beloved Newport Folk Festival… As a tech start-up, we focus on innovation within the boating industry; we applaud newportFILM, Sail Newport, RI State Parks, and the Newport Festivals Foundation for embracing the opportunity to innovate on this event while raising funds for a worthy cause,” said Melillo, who is also a board member of the Boys & Girls Club.

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt said “We are excited to be a part of this innovative event and to work with newportFILM and Dockwa to benefit the BGC and Newport Festivals Foundation. What a creative, fun and safe way to support our community during this COVID crisis.”

newportFILM’s drive-in series is sponsored by Lila Delman Real Estate and supported by Protect Our Winters. Event supporting sponsors include Kiel James Patrick, BankNewport, Safe Harbor, MarineMax, and BoatUS.

newportFILM is a year-round non-profit screening program devoted to showcasing films that inspire, educate and entertain, presenting current and impactful documentaries that build community and propel change. For more information, visit www.newportfilm.com