Newport, RI – Newport resident Ashley Bendiksen this week announced the release of her debut first memoir, The Language of Time.

The book is described as a powerful, moving, and honest account of one daughter’s sudden and unplanned journey as a caregiver. It combines journal entries, transcribed conversations, and vivid storytelling that will make you both laugh and cry, while provoking reflection on life, meaning, family, and time.

Bendiksen is a national speaker, award-winning activist, and former Valedictorian of Salve Regina University in 2013 (a remarkable feat after dropping out seven years prior due to abuse). She presently serves on the Board of Directors of the Women’s Resource Center of Newport County, and is a nonprofit spotlight writer for Newport Neighbors Magazine. Relevant to this book, she served as Chairperson of a regional Walk to End Alzheimer’s from 2014 to 2017, has testified on behalf of Alzheimer’s policy change, and has raised countless dollars for research.

At just 48, Bendiksen’s mother developed a rare and unexplained case of early-onset Alzheimer’s. Overnight, she became a caregiver in her 20s, desperate to somehow slow the clock of her mother’s terminal disease. Journaling her experience, The Language of Time is a captivating story of the beauty and challenges of caregiving, and a search for answers along the way. It’s a story of hope, courage, the unbreakable bond between a daughter and her mother, and it’s a poignant reminder of the ever-passing moments of time with those we love.

In its first week, the book ranked as a #1 New Release in multiple categories on Amazon, and it already has a wealth of five-star reviews. The book is currently being sold on Amazon. You may also visit www.thelanguageoftime.com or www.ashleybendiksen.com.