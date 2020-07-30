Portsmouth, RI – The Newport International Polo Series will host Newport vs. Boston on Saturday, August 1 at 5 pm, as the home team faces its 2nd City Series opponent of the season.

“Newport’s oldest city rival, Boston, is bearing down the pike this weekend to defend last year’s narrow victory and wrest the perpetual silver trophy from its mantle in our annual faceoff,” explains Dan Keating, captain in a statement, “and we are tooling up for a major showdown.”

The rift can be traced back to early colonial times when dissidents splintered off from Puritan Boston, by choice or by excommunication, to seek greater religious freedom in new settlements to the south.

The rematch between the two teams will be the 10th consecutive annual clash, in which Newport has prevailed on 6 previous occasions, to be witnessed by a spectator audience in one of this season’s rare 17 matches, still the only live sporting event in New England since the start of the pandemic. Limited seating is available, online only, at www.nptpolo.com.

Under a State-approved COVID-19 safety plan for reduced capacity with socially-distanced seating options from which to view the matches at the polo grounds, including tables in the Davitt Pavilion, or fieldside Tailgates and Picnic Patches on the lawn, sold-out audiences each week have enjoyed the Newport International Polo Series polo matches since Opening Day on June 6, where spectators for nearly 30 years have witnessed the timeless sport unfold across an argyle-patterned emerald green at Glen Farm, home of the Polo Series for the past 28 seasons, in a classic exhibition of horsemanship and valor, with host, the Newport Polo Club, where the home team – Newport/USA – meets challengers each season from around the world and as well as teams representing major US cities and regional rivals in one of Newport’s unique traditions & renown attractions.

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

During the match, Best of Show judging will take place, awarding Stella Artois’ special prize and Jumbotron moment of fame to the most festive group of the day. Curated images of contest entrants will be published on the party pages of an upcoming issue of Boston Common Magazine, the region’s premier luxury/fashion/lifestyle magazine. Souvenir portrait photography by Cocoa & Co. will be available.

Also during the match, attendees can expect beverage service within the Davitt Pavilion, and carry-out service from the Patio Bar, serving specialty cocktails including a weekly Cocktail Guru special, premium spirits, boutique wines, imported & craft malt beverages and soft drinks for patrons in Lawn seating. Gourmet food trucks are dishing out popular refreshments including handmade pizza, gourmet hotdogs, kettle corn, homemade ice cream and refreshing shaved ice, while the 2020 limited edition official sportswear collection debuts weekly in the fieldside Pro Shop. See Hospitality & Amenities for details and menus. Expert commentary of the polo action is provided by William Crisp, as instant replays and live action are produced on the polo world’s first Jumbotron, and a half-time intermission will give spectators the opportunity to have a socially-distanced and masked stroll across the playing field to replace divots, a time-honored polo ritual that helps restore the field for the second half.

After 6 periods of competition, called chukkers, the match will conclude with the Newport Polo Fan Salute around the perimeter – a salutatory tradition originating at the Newport International Polo Series in 2003, and now emulated at polo clubs around the world, and the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast & Trophy Presentation awarding the silver Paul Revere Liberty Bowl, inaugurated in 2011.

Originally scheduled to feature the Finals of the East Coast Women’s Open, the 3rd annual international women’s tournament has been rescheduled to 2021. The Polo Series is scheduled to continue presenting polo matches for the next 9 weeks, every Saturday through September. The schedule of teams is subject to change, as per RI State mandates in effect at the time, on international travel and Adult Sports. Stay current with the 2020 team lineup & stats, latest news, events, and more by e-scription to the Gameday Briefing (sign up) and weekly eMagazine (sign up). Both subscriptions are private and spam-free.

Safety being a top priority, COVID-19 safety measures are in effect at the polo grounds this season including online sales, masks required when not seated, social distancing and greatly reduced capacity. Read full details

“Opening Day 2020 was a monumental victory and a huge vote of confidence from our State. We are fortunate to have State officials that have worked tirelessly for RI to be a national leader in recovery. With their guidance, the modifications that are in place are to ensure everyone’s safety attending polo, and will be enforced by security personnel,” adds Keating, Polo Series Founder.

Past visiting teams have put their stamp of approval on accommodations from official lodging partners, ground transportation from ROCKSTAR Limo, sightseeing by land with Newport Jaguar Tours, by sky with Newport Helicopter Tours, and by sea with America’s Cup Charters, as well as must stops at the famed Newport Mansions, and recreational paddle boarding & surfing with Island Surf & Sport, tennis on the legendary courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, angling adventures with Newport Sport Fishing Charters, cocktails & dinner at the one and only Clarke Cooke House, and all the great goings on in the City by the Sea.

The International Polo Grounds are located on the acreage of Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off of Rte. 138) in Portsmouth, RI. This bucolic setting is the last 100 acres of a pre-colonial settlement from the 1600’s that became the Town of Portsmouth’s original gentlemen’s farm, an 800-acre manorial estate established during a Gilded Age movement of retreat from the high life into pastoral country acres.

Its classical 19th century stone barns and its park-like grounds were rehabilitated by Keating in the early ‘90’s and continue to thrive as an equestrian & community recreational property, and home of the Polo Series.

Minutes from the bustling Newport waterfront, the Polo Grounds’ favorable proximity to the Sakonnet shore provides reliable cooling coastal effects, moderating afternoon temperatures and comfortable breezes, when much of the inland region experiences warmer conditions.

The Newport International Polo Series is proud to present its 2020 sponsors including Gallo|Thomas Insurance, Davitt, Boston Common, Hotel Viking, The Chanler, The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina, Vanderbilt International Properties, Veuve Clicquot, Clarke Cooke House, Stella Artois, ROCKSTAR Limo, Atria Senior Living, Goslings, McGrath Clambakes and Catering, and promotional partners including The Cocktail Guru, TYGER | Event Design + Production, Newport Jaguar Tours, Newport Helicopter Tours, America’s Cup Charters, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport Mansions, Island Surf and Sport, Newport Sport Fishing Charters, Providence River Boat Company, and Newport Harbor Guide. Special thanks to Schultz Marketing Partnerships, Van Liew Trust, Tanglewood, and WCRI Classical Rhode Island. “Our sponsors have been with us since the beginning. Without their support, the Series would not be as extensive as it is,” explains Dan Keating, Polo Series founder.

This is the 29th season of Newport International Polo Series, which has hosted teams from 34 nations including, Ireland, Germany, Spain, England, Argentina, France, Egypt, India, Australia, Costa Rica, Ghana, Canada, Chile, Jamaica, Nigeria, Portugal, New Zealand, Barbados, Scotland, South Africa, Hungary, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Kenya, Brazil, China, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Singapore, Monaco, Morocco, Peru, and Poland.

Polo, since 600 b.c. Polo is, without doubt the oldest ball game in the world today. First recorded in the 6th century b.c. when the Turkomans beat the Persians in a diplomatic tournament, the alluring game caught on with equestrian royalty and cavalry, and took off with globalization, withstanding the tests of time. By the time Polo arrived on Newport’s shores during the Gilded Age, the sport was nearly 2500 years steeped in tradition, captivating newcomers like Newport’s summer sporting set who embraced the new pastime, establishing America’s first polo club in 1876. A charter member of the United States Polo Association the club today is still a trailblazing model polo club, hosting the Newport International Polo Series public exhibition matches, supporting philanthropic causes, organizing USPA tournaments, polo club member services and polo instruction year-round. Experience the king of games in its American landing at Newport Polo.