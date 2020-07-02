Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

The Independence Cup will return this Saturday, July 4 at 5pm in the Newport International Polo Series, setting the stage for a friendly 6-chukker rivalry between political foes for the celebration of the birth of our nation’s independence in 1776.

The polo matches are one of destination Newport’s unique traditions & renown attractions, dating back to the nation’s centennial summer of 1876 with the founding of America’s first polo club in Newport.

Back by popular demand this season, the Stella Artois Best Tailgate Contest will provide a perfect backdrop for patriotic themes for attendees, as the world’s #1 Belgian beer, Stella Artois toasts the most spirited Newport Polo fans each Saturday. Special guest judges scout the perimeter to find the most festive Tailgate picnics and Pavilion Tables, awarding a coveted prize and Jumbotron moment of fame. On hand to preside over the popular contest this Saturday will be guest judge Ryan Belmore, Owner/Publisher of WhatsUpNewp.

Color commentary is provided by William Crisp, arguably the most highly respected polo commentator in the world. The match will begin with an Official Coin Toss following the player introductions and the US National anthem, with a half-time intermission, and conclude with the Newport Polo Fan Salute around the perimeter, a tradition originating at the Newport International Polo Series in 2003, and now emulated at polo clubs around the world, and the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Toast & Trophy Presentation with State Representative Terri Cortvriend, District 72 awarding the Independence Cup – Paul Revere Liberty bowl.

Under a State-approved plan of reduced capacity with socially-distanced tables in the Davitt Pavilion and fieldside tailgate picnic plots at the polo grounds, sold-out audiences have enjoyed the Newport International Polo Series polo matches every Saturday since Opening Day on June 6, where spectators for generations have witnessed the timeless sport unfold across an argyle-patterned emerald green at Glen Farm, home of the Polo Series for the past 28 seasons, in a classic exhibition of horsemanship and valor, with host, the Newport Polo Club, where the home team – Newport/USA – meets challengers each season from around the world and as well as teams representing major US cities and regional rivals.

Safety being a top priority, RI State approved COVID-19 safety measures are in effect at the polo grounds this season including online sales, masks required when not seated, social distancing and greatly reduced capacity. The full details can be found at https://bit.ly/2AZDTGi

The Polo Series is scheduled to continue for the next 13 weeks, every Saturday through September. The schedule of teams is subject to change, as per State mandates in effect at the time, on international travel and Adult Sports. Tickets are by online reservation only, supported by a Wait List, at www.nptpolo.com.

The International Polo Grounds are located on the acreage of Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off of Rte. 138) in Portsmouth, RI. This bucolic setting is the last 100 acres of a colonial settlement from the 1600’s that became the Town of Portsmouth’s original gentlemen’s farm, a 700-acre manorial estate established during a Gilded Age movement of retreat from the high life into pastoral country acres.

Its classical 19th century stone barns and its park-like grounds were rehabilitated by Polo Series founder, Dan Keating in the early ‘90’s and continue to thrive as an equestrian & community recreational property, and home of the Polo Series.

Minutes from the bustling Newport waterfront, the polo grounds’ proximity to the shore provides a cooling coastal effect for late afternoon polo, continuing a month-long trend of mild weather conditions in the weekend forecast.

The Newport International Polo Series is proud to present its 2020 sponsors including Gallo|Thomas Insurance, Davitt, Boston Common, Hotel Viking, The Chanler, The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina, Vanderbilt International Properties, Veuve Clicquot, Clarke Cooke House, Stella Artois, ROCKSTAR Limo, Atria Senior Living, Goslings, McGrath Clambakes and Catering, and promotional partners including The Cocktail Guru, Newport Jaguar Tours, Newport Helicopter Tours, America’s Cup Charters, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport Mansions, Island Surf and Sport, Newport Sport Fishing Charters, Providence River Boat Company, and Newport Harbor Guide. Special thanks to Schultz Marketing Partnerships, Van Liew Trust, Tanglewood, and WCRI Classical Rhode Island. “Our sponsors have been with us since the beginning. Without their support, the Series would not be as extensive as it is,” explains Dan Keating, Polo Series founder.

RAIN DATE: If a regularly scheduled match is canceled prior to its start (due to weather/field conditions), the match will be postponed to the following day, Sunday at the same time. All original polo match tickets & seating reservations will be transferred to the rain date. For more details on our ticket policies, please follow this link. Attendees are advised to come prepared for all weather conditions, as shelter is limited. In inclement weather, always check the Match Status recording on our Info Hotline (401) 846-0200 x2 and for Alerts published on our website, both of which are updated with any status change for the impending match.

This is the 29th season of Newport International Polo Series, which has hosted teams from 34 nations including, Ireland, Germany, Spain, England, Argentina, France, Egypt, India, Australia, Costa Rica, Ghana, Canada, Chile, Jamaica, Nigeria, Portugal, New Zealand, Barbados, Scotland, South Africa, Hungary, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Kenya, Brazil, China, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Singapore, Monaco, Morocco, Peru, and Poland.

Polo, since 600 b.c. Polo is, without doubt the oldest ball game in the world today. First recorded in the 6th century b.c. when the Turkomans beat the Persians in a diplomatic tournament, the alluring game caught on with equestrian royalty and cavalry, and took off with globalization, withstanding the tests of time. By the time Polo arrived on Newport’s shores during the Gilded Age, the sport was nearly 2500 years steeped in tradition, captivating newcomers like Newport’s summer sporting set who embraced the new pastime, establishing America’s first polo club in 1876. A charter member of the United States Polo Association the club today is still a trailblazing model polo club, hosting the Newport International Polo Series public exhibition matches, supporting philanthropic causes, organizing USPA tournaments, polo club member services and polo instruction year-round. Experience the king of games in its American landing at Newport Polo.