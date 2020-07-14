On July 30, “A Bicoastal Celebration to Benefit the Newport Music Festival featuring ‘From Broadway to Hollywood—Live with Richard Glazier’” will commence the legendary Festival’s 52nd Season.

The live-streamed event hosted by award-winning pianist, narrator, and documentary filmmaker Richard Glazier will feature friends of the Festival, including world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell; television, film and stage actress, singer, producer, and author Lorna Luft; actor and vocalist Nicolas King; and composer and pianist Mike Renzi. The event will be streamed on Facebook Live starting at 8 p.m. ET with a pre-party starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

There is a suggested donation of $100 to register for the event, however, a donation in any amount will be meaningful. All proceeds benefit the Festival’s Annual Fund. Attendees may also pre-order Little Bitte Cocktail Kits with Nibbles for a virtual pre-party mixology lesson and to enjoy while viewing the concert (boxes will be available for no-contact curbside pick-up at the Newport Music Festival Office on July 29). To register, purchase cocktail kits, and for more information, visit NewportMusic.org .

While Mr. Glazier leads the West Coast celebration, the East Coast party hosted by NMF’s Artistic Director Trevor Neal, will include an intimate view of the many only-in-Newport moments that have made the Festival an international treasure for more than 50 years.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Neal will virtually guide attendees through a few of Newport’s legendary Gilded Age “Summer Cottages,” home to thousands of NMF performances over the years. He will sit down with artists who have been a part of the NMF family for decades and patrons who remember the festival from its very beginnings. Viewers will also be treated to rarely seen archival footage and photographs of the Festival’s most memorable moments.

Reigniting the 2020 Season

While the NMF 2020 Season was postponed due to COVID-19, NMF’s President Suzanna Laramee explains why the team and family of artists slated to perform are excited to embrace the opportunities the virtual setting presents. “We are delighted to be able to show the world, and so many others whose plans don’t generally include a summer visit to Newport, who we are. This event, which has been curated by artists and fans who are our most ardent supporters, has been such an incredibly beautiful and uplifting gift, and a great way to begin this reimagined season.” Ms. Laramee continues, “We truly hope this will inspire more friends from around the globe to join us next year when we resume our live concert festival format in July 2021, in beautiful Newport.”

As Ms. Laramee alludes, the event was the brainchild of Mr. Glazier, who has performed his critically acclaimed show, “From Broadway to Hollywood with Richard Glazier,” to audiences in Newport and around the world for years. His guests for this special episode include NMF alum Joshua Bell, who headlined NMF’s 2018, 50th Anniversary Gala.

More dates are being added to the 2020 concert season

The Festival has spent much of the spring and early summer envisioning what a socially responsible and artistically inspired season should look like and will soon be adding outdoor performances in August to their schedule. In October, NMF will present a three-night series on the terrace at The Chanler at Cliff Walk featuring Charlie Albright (10/12), the Neave Trio (10/13), and more performances to be added soon. To reserve tickets and for more information, go to NewportMusic.org