Newport, RI – The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival will look a little different this year, with a focus on more intimate, educational tasting experiences from September 17-20, 2020, The Preservation Society of Newport County said today in a press release.

The festival, hosted by the Preservation Society of Newport County, once again is presented by Food and Wine magazine.

The schedule of events includes a Seminar Series offering a variety of 50-person learning and tasting experiences with wine and spirits; a Saturday night Vintner Dinner with a South American twist featuring some of the newer world-class wines from Chile and Argentina; and an elegant Sunday Brunch & Bubbly, all at Rosecliff. Both the Vintner Dinner and Sunday Brunch are sold out.

In addition, the Preservation Society is collaborating with Newport’s many world-class restaurants to create an educational and inspirational weekend for food and wine lovers looking to taste, learn and have fun. This program is presented by BankNewport.

Attendees to all festival events will be seated with their guests at private tables that will be socially distanced to ensure a safe and comfortable experience.

Tickets are available now through www.newportmansions.org/events/wine-and-food-festival.

“At a time when so many events have been canceled, we are glad to continue the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival on a smaller scale this year,” said Preservation Society CEO & Executive Director Trudy Coxe in the release. “We cannot host large gatherings like our traditional Grand Tastings, but we can still give our guests the opportunity to taste and learn about some of the finest examples of the arts of wine and food.”

Festival Wine Director Matthew MacCartney is helping to curate the many unique seminars and pairing events. MacCartney is former Beverage Director and Chef/Partner of the award-winning Jamestown Fish restaurant and is pursuing his Master of Wine qualification.

Other experts to be featured during the festival include: Master of Wine candidate Elisa Wybraniec; Pascal Schildt, a Newport resident, born and raised in South Africa, who is an importer of South African and French wines; Master Sommelier Michael Meagher; Ca’del Bosco Brand Ambassador and Master Sommelier Jacob Gragg; Vittorio Marzotto, Senior Director of Fine Wines and Business Development for Santa Margherita; Anthony Apostolakos, U.S. Director, Masi Agricola; Darrio Prescod, National Brand Ambassador for Remy Cointreau; Italian specialist Brett Wilson; and Carlos Figuera and Rodolfo Neirotti, who will present the Vintner Dinner.

“We are excited to welcome so many talented wine and culinary experts from around the country including some of Rhode Island’s prominent experts,” MacCartney said in the release. “As a Rhode Islander, it’s an honor to be working with the festival to curate intimate educational seminars highlighting some of the world’s most iconic and diverse vintners.”

The Preservation Society, in its 15th year hosting the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, is proud to enjoy the longtime support of Santa Margherita, sponsor of the Sunday Brunch, and Kobrand, whose portfolio of South American wines will grace the Vintner Dinner.

Additional festival sponsors include Rias Baixas and the Crimson Wine Group, whose portfolios will be featured at many of the festival events.

The Preservation Society is especially pleased to be working with the local restaurant community to present many wine- and spirits-pairing lunches and dinners, which will be announced in early August. All festival restaurant dinner reservations will be made directly with the restaurants and will offer a variety of experiences to round out the festival weekend.

Additional sponsors of the 2020 Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival are Alexian Pate, Atria Senior Living, BankNewport, Ca’del Bosco, Calvisius Caviar, Coca-Cola, Cointreau, Dasani, Monogram, Mount Gay Barbados Rum, National Trust Insurance Services, Remy Martin, Sassoregale and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin.

For more information, please visit NewportMansions.org.