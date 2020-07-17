Middletown, RI – East Providence-based Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. (S&S) today announced that they have acquired Newport Insurance Agency Inc. (NIA).

Located in Middletown, Newport Insurance Agency is an independent agency with a staff of thirteen that serves commercial and personal lines clients throughout southern New England.

Newport Insurance, now a division of Starkweather & Shepley, will continue to service clients from its Middletown location, following the acquisition.

Established in 1879, Starkweather & Shepley is an independent agency in Rhode Island. According to its website, it is one of the 100 largest U.S brokers. The firm provides commercial and personal insurance, health and employee benefits, surety bonding, and risk management services nationally and internationally through its partnership with Assurex Global.