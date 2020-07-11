Newport, RI – Corinthian Events, a Boston-based special events company, and Newport Hospitality today announced its principals have entered into a strategic partnership to unite the two companies.

This move enables “both firms to create a single leading force in the DMC arena in New England and expand its reach for clients seeking exceptional corporate and specialty events,” a press release from Corinthian Events states.

Newport Hospitality, Inc. is the only accredited full-service DMC in Rhode Island, with over 30 years’ experience delivering high touch service and results to clients. Founded in 1988, Newport Hospitality’s professional team combines many years of event experience and creativity in designing, coordinating, and executing events and activities for corporate meetings, conventions, and incentive groups.

Newport Hospitality has been led by its President, Laurie Z. Stroll CMP, DMCP, and Cheryl L. Twiss CASE, Vice President of Sales. The business has flourished with a dynamic operations team led by Emily Manocchio DMCP who manages DMC services for more than 70 programs per year in Newport, Providence, and Watch Hill, RI and specializes in high-level executive, corporate programs. Widely known for its role in managing all corporate hospitality during the Volvo Ocean Race in 2015 and 2018, Newport Hospitality has been recognized with many industry awards.

Corinthian Events LLC, one of Boston and New England’s premier event design and production companies and proud members of the DMC Network, has been producing events for more than 20 years. As one of the largest, oldest, and most respected event companies in Boston, the team has collaborated and worked with Newport Hospitality Inc. for many years. Co-CEOs Courtney Church and Jill Tate, DMCP have been at the helm of Corinthian Events LLC since the company’s inception. The firm produces an average of 200+ projects per year, ranging from multi-day corporate events, nonprofit and social gatherings to planning complex conferences and meetings. Corinthian Events’ award-winning services span outside of New England and this acquisition anchors them as a leading force in event and DMC services in the Northeast.



Corinthian Events Co-CEOs Courtney Church and Jill Tate, DMCP

“When Laurie approached us to discuss her retiring from the business, we did not hesitate to engage in a conversation, despite the pandemic’s effect on our world and industry,” noted Corinthian Events CEO Courtney Church in a statement. She continued, “We already had an amazing synergy between our firms, so it made perfect sense to join forces to further expand the reach of both companies.”

Jill Tate, who grew up in nearby Little Compton, RI spent summers on the ocean sailing and felt this was truly her destiny. “I went to high school in Middletown and spent quite a lot of time in Newport and couldn’t imagine a more natural expansion for both companies. We are excited to take the amazing reputation of Newport Hospitality into the future with a local team who has its finger on the pulse of the area.”

“After years of building a successful company, I am proud of what we have accomplished and it is important to me to see the Newport Hospitality legacy continue to thrive,” added Laurie Z. Stroll, President of Newport Hospitality in a statement. “I believe there is no better team to make that happen than Corinthian Events. Both firms share similar values and have been part of the prestigious DMC Network, a global consortium of destination management companies that adhere to the highest set of standards and best practices representing over 100 destinations globally.”

Laurie Stroll

Under this new partnership, Newport Hospitality says it will not skip a beat in managing its current, returning, and future clients. The team will be led by veteran sales professional Cheryl Twiss along with Emily Manocchio. Combined, Twiss and Manocchio have more than two decades of experience at the firm and will be further supported by several members of the Corinthian Events team who will work out of the Newport office.

As far as the future for Stroll, she tells us, “Over the next six months, I will stay on in a consulting role with Newport Hospitality assisting with a smooth transition. I know this comes as a surprise to many people, but it is a plan I have been working on for the past year or so”.

“After 28 years of Newport Hospitality being my life, I am ready to enter the next chapter. I am very happy about this opportunity for my husband, Marshall, and I to take some time to spend winters in Florida and enjoy Newport in the summer,” Stroll continued.

With this acquisition, Corinthian Events and Newport Hospitality have taken their DMC Network motto, “We’re Here for You!” to a whole new level of excellence.