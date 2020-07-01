Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

With the Phase III reopening in RI, Newport Gallery Nighttoday announced that they will be hosting a larger July Newport Gallery Night on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm featuring Beach Studios, Coastal Contemporary Gallery, DeBlois Gallery, and Jamestown Art Center. With the Newport summer kicking into high gear, it’s the perfect time to experience the art scene around Newport.

Art fans will have a chance to enjoy current member work at Beach Studios, Coastal Contemporary Gallery’s summer salon The Hidden Reality, DeBlois Gallery’s 36th Anniversary Members’ Show Opening, and Jamestown Art Center’s current show A Mythic Pause and the site specific labyrinth Beckett’s Maze: Go On by Robin Crocker.

If you’re feeling hungry after visiting these exhibitions, Newport Gallery Night encourages you to step into one of the 6 restaurants that collaborate with Newport Gallery Organization by providing discounts and specials for Newport Gallery Night visitors!

Free parking is available for the night at the Gateway Visitors Center and uptown at the Newport Art Museum. For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.