With Phase III continuing in RI, Newport Gallery Night will be hosting a larger August Newport Gallery Night on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm featuring Beach Studios, Coastal Contemporary Gallery, DeBlois Gallery, and Jamestown Art Center. With the Newport summer in high gear, it’s the perfect time to experience the art scene around Newport.



Art fans will have a chance to enjoy current and new member work at Beach Studios on exhibit and for sale on the gallery wall, Coastal Contemporary Gallery’s new show “Fluid”, DeBlois Gallery’s 36th Anniversary Members’ Show and Reception, and Jamestown Art Center’s current show A Mythic Pause, the site-specific labyrinth Beckett’s Maze: Go On by Robin Crocker, Art of Protest with the front of the JAC building used as a community exhibition space highlighting protest signs and poster art from Black Lives Matter rallies, and a new sculpture from Anne Mimi Sammis “Dancing with a Dove” in front of the JAC.



If you’re feeling hungry after visiting these exhibitions, step into one of the 6 restaurants that collaborate with Newport Gallery Organization by providing discounts and specials for Newport Gallery Night visitors!

Free parking is available for the night at the Gateway Visitors Center and uptown at the Newport Art Museum. For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.