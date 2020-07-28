Source: Grandstand Media on behalf of Newport Festivals Foundation

This year’s Newport Folk Festival – one of the oldest and longest-running music festivals in the world, will not happen in person but as a way to celebrate, the festival recently announced a weekend full of events. Today, Newport announces the line-up for its grand finale- a feature film, ‘Our Voices Together,’ featuring a star-studded line up of performers including Brittany Howard, James Taylor, Julien Baker, Roger Waters, Tom Morello, Jason Isbell and more. The film was directed by Josh Goleman, created especially for this weekend and pulled together with an immense amount of effort and love from the artists and the Newport Folk Festival staff. It will premiere at 8:30 PM EST on August 2nd for free via Fans.com. Fans are asked to please consider donating to Newport Festivals Foundation, which in the last year has provided financial relief to over 400 musicians impacted by the pandemic and over 100 grants for music education programs across the country.



Newport has a 60-year history of giving artists a place to play, collaborate, and speak to the times. It has been a megaphone for not one singular voice, but many. Although this year there is no physical stage, the spirit of the Newport Folk Fest continues on through this film with a collection of original performances and an ending Newport fans expect each year. A moment of togetherness. “This video is truly bittersweet…cancelling Newport Folk was the most difficult and emotional decision I’ve had to make in my 13 years with the festival,” says Executive Producer Jay Sweet. “Fortunately, the support of our community since then has been remarkable, so we wanted to give something back. This video is our way of saying thank you to the fans, artists, donors, volunteers, and staff that make up the ‘folk family’, for their support during this incredibly challenging year. It’s because of you that we will be able to look towards the future and continue our work supporting musicians and music education programs across the country.”



In addition to the film, Newport Folk Festival’s Folk On Revival Weekend will feature radio broadcasts from over 60 years of archived sets and webcast ticketed concerts with Mavis Staples and Deer Tick, both featuring a host of star guests. Schedules and more details are below. To purchase tickets and find additional information visit https://newportfolk.org/revival.

FOLK ON REVIVAL WEEKEND FULL SCHEDULE:

LISTEN

NEWPORT FOLK REVIVAL RADIO

What: Stream the most memorable sets from Newport Folk’s archivesWhen: All weekend long (July 31-Aug 02) |11AM-7:30 PM DailyHow: Tune in to to Newport Folk Radio on TuneIn, WFUV (NYC), WMVY (Martha’s Vineyard), WEXT (Albany) or via newportfolk.org

WATCH

﻿MAVIS 80

What: Premiere of Mavis Staples birthday celebration Previously recorded live in LA at The Theatre At Ace Hotel on May 22, 2019. Proceeds go to support the continued work of Newport Festivals Foundation to support artists and music education programs during these trying times.When: Friday, July 31st | 8:30 PM ESTWho: Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, Phoebe Bridgers, M. Ward, Lucius, Trombone Shorty & moreHow: Tkts via Fans.com | $30 w/ poster, $12 adv, $15 day

LAGUNITAS PRESENTS: DEER TICK & FRIENDSIN-YOUR-HOUSE PARTY LIVE FROM FORT ADAMSA Benefit For Newport Festivals Foundation

What: Premier of never-seen-before Deer Tick concert recorded in an empty Fort Adams with special guests joining remotely. Proceeds go to Newport Festivals Foundation to support artists and music education. When: Saturday, August 1st | 8:30 PMWho: Deer Tick, Leon Bridges, Sharon Van Etten, The Tallest Man On Earth, Robert Ellis & Courtney Marie AndrewsHow: On sale now via Seated | $20 adv, $25 day of



﻿OUR VOICES TOGETHER

What: For over 60 years Newport has given artists a place to speak truth to power. This film will serve as this year’s stage. Shot both at Fort Adams and remotely, Our Voices Together will feature never before seen, original performances.When: Sunday, August 2nd | 8:30 PM ESTWho: Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Roger Waters w/ Lucius, Jason Isbell, Tom Morello, Our Native Daughters, Langhorne Slim, Molly Tuttle, Devon Gilfillian, John McCauley, Chris Funk and many more How: Free via FANS.COM

The impact of this year’s cancellation has been felt deeply throughout the community as Newport Festivals Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3, relies on the money it makes each year at the festivals in order to carry out its work.Thanks to the support of our Newport Folk and Jazz fans, the foundation has been able to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport and all across America. In addition to its year round work, the foundation also created the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund to help mitigate financial hardship for musicians with over six figures in donations to date. We encourage fans to consider making a tax-deductible donation (newportfestivals.org/donate). Help us continue the festivals, support year-round music education initiatives, and provide grants to artists in need.



Created by George Wein (now 94) in 1954 and 1959 respectively, The Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals are some of the longest running music festivals in history. Newport Jazz has been home to legendary performances by Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, and Herbie Hancock while Newport Folk has had its stages graced by its co-founder Pete Seeger, Johnny Cash and of course Bob Dylan. Widely considered two of the most treasured cultural institutions in American history, they are known for their once-in-a-lifetime collaborations and more for what’s not announced than what is last year’s folk festival alone saw surprise performances from Dolly Parton, Jim James, James Taylor and even Kermit The Frog.

About Newport Festivals Foundation:

Newport Festivals Foundation fosters the legacy and expands the impact of its Festivals through educational initiatives that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions inherent in Jazz and Folk music. The Foundation’s goal is to offer opportunity, inspire through exposure and facilitate the collection of resources needed for musicians to celebrate and innovate. The focus on creating unique experiences to spark engagement is accomplished through a variety of initiatives, including instrument donations and performances at schools throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. For more information on education initiatives offered by Newport Festivals Foundation, visit www.newportfestivals.org.