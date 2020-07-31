As you know by now, the Newport Folk Festival will not be happening this year. But don’t fret, the Festival has put together some special moments for this weekend. There are ticketed and free online events starting today at 11AM, when the Festival typically launches – details below. See you next year at the Fort!

Newport Folk Revival Radio– All weekend long (Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2) from 11 AM-7:30 PM EST

Stream the most memorable sets from Newport Folk’s archives (1959-2019)! Ways to listen include Newport Folk Radio on TuneIn, WFUV (NYC), WMVY (Martha’s Vineyard), WEXT (Albany) and via newportfolk.org. You can also ask Alexa or Siri to “play Newport Folk Radio.”

Mavis 80 – Friday, July 31st at 8:30 PM EST

‘Mavis 80’ is the video premiere of our friend Mavis Staples birthday celebration previously recorded live in LA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 22, 2019. Mavis is joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, Phoebe Bridgers, M. Ward, Lucius, Trombone Shorty & more. Proceeds go to support the continued work of Newport Festivals Foundation to support artists and music education programs during these trying times. Tickets are available via FANS.com: $30 w/ poster, $12 in advance, $15 day of.

Deer Tick and Friends – Saturday, August 1st at 8:30 PM EST

‘Lagunitas Presents: Deer Tick & Friends’ is a never-seen-before Deer Tick concert recorded in an empty Fort Adams with special guests joining remotely. Guests include Leon Bridges, Sharon Van Etten, The Tallest Man On Earth, Robert Ellis & Courtney Marie Andrews. The concert benefits Newport Festivals Foundation to support artists and music education programs. Tickets are available via Seated: $20 in advance, $25 day of.

Our Voices Together Sunday, August 2nd at 8:30 PM EST

For over 60 years Newport has given artists a place to speak truth to power. This film will serve as this year’s stage. Shot both at Fort Adams and remotely, ‘Our Voices Together’ will feature never before seen, original performances. Participating artists include Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Roger Waters w/ Lucius, James Taylor, Jason Isbell, Tom Morello, Our Native Daughters, Langhorne Slim, Molly Tuttle, Devon Gilfillian, John McCauley, Chris Funk and more. This is a FREE film and available via FANS.com.