Newport, RI – Here’s a round-up of the scheduled road and lane closures throughout Newport County during the week ahead.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) are effective for the week of July 18-24. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.

Weekend

Middletown: Coddington Hwy., from Lake Erie St. to JT Connell Hwy., shoulder closures for construction, Sat, 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Newport/Middletown: JT Connell Hwy., from Admiral Kalfbus Rd. to Lake Erie St. in Middletown, shoulder closures for construction, Sat., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekday

Little Compton: Meeting House Lane, from West Main Rd. to Commons St., alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for sweeping, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Middletown: Coddington Hwy., from Lake Erie St. to JT Connell Hwy., shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Newport/Middletown: JT Connell Hwy., from Admiral Kalfbus Rd. to Lake Erie St. in Middletown, shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Portsmouth: Rte. 114 (Bristol Ferry Rd.), from Barker’s Lane to the Mt. Hope Bridge, Rte. 114 at Boyd’s Lane, and Boyd’s Lane at Rte. 24 South off-ramp, alternating lane closures, with possible alternating one-way traffic and narrowed lanes for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) are effective for the week of July 19-25. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

!!!! PLEASE NOTE: THE SPEED LIMIT ON THE NEWPORT PELL BRIDGE !!!!

!!!! HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 25 MPH !!!!

NPB Roadway Deck Rehabilitation Project

For the period from early June 2020 through late August 2020 there will be work taking place 24 hours a day with a Permanent Lane Closure in the Westbound (heading from Newport to Jamestown) Passing Lane between spans 2E to 22E. During the first 2 weeks of June 2020, there will be a transition from the prior phase of the project in the Eastbound Travel lane to the Westbound Passing Lane and traffic patterns may vary. Upon completion of the transition, lanes of travel Eastbound and Westbound may alternate to allow 2 lanes into Newport during morning rush hour (6am to 9am) and 2 lanes out of Newport during afternoon rush hour (3pm to 6pm). At all other times the contractor may utilize one other lane which would leave one lane of traffic open in each direction. Modifications may be made due to weather and traffic conditions.



Overnight:

Eastbound and Westbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) Lanes Only- Daily- 11 pm to 7 am



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge – Westbound Right Lane Closure-7/20 to 7/23- 6 am to 4 pm



Route 138 Connector – There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge – There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge – There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Sakonnet River Bridge