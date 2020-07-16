Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, July 22nd. While members of Newport City Council will be present in City Hall, the meeting itself is closed to the public attending in-person. Members of the public can participate in the meeting by Zoom or phone (details below).

