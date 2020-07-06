Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Newport City Council is meeting this Wednesday in person for the first time since March. The meeting will be open to the public via Zoom and by phone.
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on July 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll-Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free)
Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337 Password: 658513 PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
1.
CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.
Special Events:
1)
newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Drive in Documentary Film Screening, Newport Grand Casino Parking Lot (150 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.); July 16, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Victualing License, New Location, Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Vieste & Vino Wine Bar, Yagi Noodle and The Café, 580 Thames St. Units B101, B102, B103 and B104 (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)
ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
LICENSES AND PERMITS
1.
Application of 22 Washington Square Inc., d/b/a Bar Cino, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to expand the licensed premises into 24 Washington Sq. including 360 square foot sidewalk café consisting of two tables with four chairs each (Hearing)
Application of Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a/ Vieste, 515 Thames St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 580 Thames St. Units B101, B102, B103 and B104 and to change the d/b/a to Vieste & Vino Wine Bar, Yagi Noodle and The Café (Hearing)
ADJOURN Communication from the City Manager, Re: COVID 19 Status Update
ADJOURN
Suggested Action: – July 1, 2020 (Revised – 7/2/2020) The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” (Posted 7/1/20-sca) Docket of the Special Council Meeting July 8, 2020 Page 2
