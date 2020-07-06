Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport City Council is meeting this Wednesday in person for the first time since March. The meeting will be open to the public via Zoom and by phone.

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on July 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.



Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll-Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free)



Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337 Password: 658513

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Special Events:

1) newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Drive in Documentary Film Screening, Newport Grand Casino Parking Lot (150 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.); July 16, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

2) newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Drive in Documentary Film Screening, Newport Grand Casino Parking Lot (150 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.); August 6, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

3) Rhode Races & Events, Inc., d/b/a Newport Rhode Races, Easton’s Beach; April 17, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

b. Communication from the Planning Board, re: Pilot Program to Create Safe Streets and Boost Economic Activity during the Covid-19 pandemic (Receive)

c. Communication from the Newport School Committee, re: Resolution 2020-06-23 – Urging the Continued Appropriation of State and Local Revenues to Support Public Education (Receive)

d. Communication from Christopher Kirwin, re: Resignation from the Zoning Board of Review (Receive with Regret)

e. Communication from the Newport Energy and Environment Commission, re: Community Choice Aggregation (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Victualing License, Expansion, 22 Washington Sq., Inc., d/b/a Bar Cino, 22 Washington Square to expand the licensed premises into 24 Washington Square (In conjunction with liquor license expansion)

3. Sidewalk Café, New, 22 Washington Sq. Inc., d/b/a Bar Cino, 24 Washington Sq. (In conjunction with liquor license expansion)

4. Victualing License, New Location, Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Vieste & Vino Wine Bar, Yagi Noodle and The Café, 580 Thames St. Units B101, B102, B103 and B104 (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

5. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, 286 Thames St. First & Second Floors (Second Hearing)

RESOLUTIONS

6. Honoring Former Mayor Paul L. Gaines, Sr.

7. Short-Term Rentals – A. McCalla, J. Bova

8. Traffic Safety – A. McCalla, J. Bova, S. Taylor

9. Community Choice Aggregation – S. Taylor, A. McCalla

10. Support for Newport School Committee Resolution 2020-06-23 – J. McLaughlin

ORDINANCES

11. Amending Chapter 10.28.080, entitled, “Easton’s Beach Parking Lot” (Second Reading)

12. Amending Chapter 10.24.010, entitled, “Parking prohibited at all times in designated places” (Second Reading)

13. Amending Chapter 5.57 entitled, “Mobile Food Establishments” to amend Section 5.57.040 entitled “Restrictions on Permits” (First Reading)- continued from June 24, 2020

14. Amending Chapter 14.04.030 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Moratorium” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

15. Action Item #5932/20 – RE: Award of Bid #20-047 – Road Materials (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #5933/20 – RE: Award of Bid #20-046 – Utilities Supplies (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS



LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Application of 22 Washington Square Inc., d/b/a Bar Cino, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to expand the licensed premises into 24 Washington Sq. including 360 square foot sidewalk café consisting of two tables with four chairs each (Hearing)

2. Application of Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a/ Vieste, 515 Thames St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 580 Thames St. Units B101, B102, B103 and B104 and to change the d/b/a to Vieste & Vino Wine Bar, Yagi Noodle and The Café (Hearing)

ADJOURN

Communication from the City Manager, Re: COVID 19 Status Update

