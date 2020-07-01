Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport Art Museum will be reopening its doors to public visitors on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus, the Museum temporarily closed to the public on March 16.

In a press release, the Museum writes that they will follow all state guidance on cleaning, screening employees and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, mask-wearing, social distancing, posting appropriate signage, group size limits, and all other health and safety protocols.

All visitors are asked to review the state-mandated Self-Screen Symptoms list, which can be found at www.reopeningri.com, prior to their visit. Museum visitors will be asked to follow all safety guidelines set by the state and followed by the Museum.

Registration is also open for Youth Summer Art Camps, which will begin the week of July 6 and run through the week of August 21, at newportartmuseum.org/camps.



The Museum says that it accomplished a great deal over the past several months including;



“A major technology upgrade, expedited operating fund grants, and a fund development assessment were made possible through generous foundation support. We recognize and thank the Champlin Foundation, Hartfield Foundation, Prince Charitable Trusts, and van Beuren Charitable Foundation for their generous project and operating contributions. We also thank the Felicia Fund for donating to a future capital improvement project and the EJMP Fund for Philanthropy and several individual donors for supporting our inaugural Artist-in-Residence program, postponed from June to September 2020.



The CARES Act and participation of our state’s agencies resulted in additional unexpected operating support. We sincerely thank Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and Rhode Island Council for the Humanities for their operating grants and continued advocacy on behalf of Rhode Island’s robust arts, cultural and humanities’ sector.



We secured a Paycheck Protection Program grant/loan thanks to the participation of BankNewport. This important assistance has allowed us to bring our entire Museum staff back to work. The few Museum staff members who worked throughout the temporary closure helped to ensure that so much was achieved in a short amount of time.



The support of our Museum trustees, members, donors, and many artists continued throughout our closure. We appreciate those who have renewed and increased their membership giving. We thank those who have recently contributed to our alternative gala Artists’ Ball fundraiser, Gala at Home. And we especially thank the artists who have continued to make exceptional work and continue to graciously support our Museum in numerous ways.



While closed, Museum curatorial staff has installed two new exhibitions for visitors to enjoy upon reopening: Complex Terrain(s) and Private Moments: Photographs from Another Era by Bob Colacello. Two existing exhibitions, paperwork: Works on Paper from the Permanent Collection and Somaflora: Recent Work by Maggie Nowinski, will be extended and on view for those who may have missed them. Lastly, curatorial staff continued to secure loans, arrange shipping, and prepare for our upcoming exhibition, Andy Warhol: Big Shot, which has been postponed from June to September. This will be the third exhibition featuring the work of Andy Warhol to be on view at the Museum, which speaks to the exceptional history of the Newport Art Museum”.



The Museum will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 am – 4 pm, Thursdays until 7 pm beginning July 9, and Sundays from 12 – 5 pm. The Museum will be open Thursday, July 2 from 10 am – 4 pm and will be closed Friday – Sunday, July 3 – 5, in observance of Independence Day.



More reopening details, as well as information on the latest exhibitions, is available at newportartmuseum.org/reopening.