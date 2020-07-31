Newport, RI – Newport Art Museum invites makers of all ages to participate in an at-home Miniature World Making workshop with artist Sally Curcio. Miniature World Making is $30, or $25 for Museum members, and includes a kit complete with materials needed to build your own miniature world inspired by the work of Sally Curcio, along with a link to a special video demonstration by the artist. The deadline to reserve a kit is Sunday, August 9, and kits can be picked up at the Museum during normal open hours beginning August 14. Miniature World Making is appropriate for any age, though adult supervision is recommended for small children. Reservations are available for purchase at newportartmuseum.org/events/miniatureworldworkshop.

Six of Sally Curcio’s miniature worlds are on view as part of Newport Art Museum’s current exhibition, Complex Terrain(s). Curcio has exhibited her work in galleries, museums, and for public installations throughout the United States and internationally. She has shown at numerous museums including the Children’s Museum of the Arts in New York City; the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut; the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem; and the Fitchburg Art Museum in Fitchburg. Curcio’s work is in the permanent collections of Smith College Museum of Art, Northampton, Massachusetts; the Fitchburg Art Museum, Fitchburg, Massachusetts; and the University Museum of Contemporary Art at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

In 2019, Curcio was selected as Lead Artist by the Sheikha Manal Little Artists Program at Art Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She has taught workshops inspired by her art at institutions such as the Children’s Museum of the Arts, New York City; Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, New York City; Girls Inc., Holyoke, Massachusetts; boys and girls schools throughout Dubai; and at Art Dubai as part of the Sheikha Manal Little Artists Program, United Arab Emirates. Curcio maintains her studio in Northampton, Massachusetts.