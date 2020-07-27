Newport Art Museum will present its 2020 Benefit Art Auction in support of art, artists, and the Museum from August 8 – 29, 2020. This virtual auction will feature the work of 70 established artists who have donated their exceptional artworks, including paintings, prints, and photographs, and will be hosted via online auction house, Bidsquare. To view artwork and place bids, guests must register for the auction at newportartmuseum.org/BenefitAuction2020. It is recommended that guests register early to allow time for approval.

The Newport Art Museum has recently reopened its doors to the public after a temporary closure due to the coronavirus crisis. However, due to the limitations imposed on large public events this summer season, the Museum is unable to invite guests to any of its annual fundraisers or gala, which raise essential funds for arts programming, exhibitions, and historic preservation. With the 2020 Benefit Auction, those looking forward to supporting artists and the Museum, while adding artwork to their own collection, still can.

Proceeds from this auction will ensure the Museum continues to build and care for its collections, exhibit a diversity of artists, provide arts education in the Museum School and out in the community, and preserve its historically significant buildings. The Museum will split 50% of the proceeds from each artwork sold with its contributing artist. Many artists have been denied exhibition openings, gallery sales, and teaching posts as a result of postponements and temporary closures due to the coronavirus crisis, and the hope is that these sales will aid in supporting their art practice during these challenging times.

The Newport Art Museum was founded in 1912 on the belief that art is an essential component of vibrant communities. All those who wish to view an exhibition or enroll in an art class are welcome. For over a century, the Museum has continued to promote these ideals of access and outreach. Today, the Museum is committed to exhibiting and collecting a diversity of artistic voices and experiences, thus sparking reflection, inspiration, discovery, and connection to ourselves, our community, and our world.

Artists represented in the 2020 Benefit Art Auction include Donald Baechler, James Baker, Reenie Barrow, Harry Benson, Nicholas Benson, Richard Bernstein, Ross Bleckner, Scott Bluedorn, Lisa Bracken, Jessica Brili, Jean Marie Bucich, EJ Camp, Birch Coffey, Matthew Cohen, Anne Winthrop Cordin, Freddy Cushing, David Dewey, Peter Dickison, Nathan Dilworth, Mary Dondero, Jemison Faust, Mark Fernandez, Ron Galella, Kevin Gilmore, Jodie Mim Goodnough, Robert S. Greenberg, John K. Grosvenor, Joan Hall, Bunny Harvey, Mary Heilmann, Debbie Hesse, Joshua Huyser, Gabriella Imperatori-Penn, James Isherwood, Bill Jacklin, Arghavan Khosravi, Marie Louise Kirchner, Kris Knight, Bill Lane, Freddy Leiva, Christopher Makos, Gayle Wells Mandle, Robert Manice, Liz Markus, Rania Matar, Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, Sue McNally, Rupert Nesbitt, Maggie Nowinski, Thomas Palmer, Enoc Perez, Anthony Quinn, John Redick, Robert Risko, Nathan Ritterpusch, Kenny Scharf, Kate Simon, Hunt Slonem, Paul Solberg, Michael Stricklin, Stephanie Pfriender Stylander, Billy Sullivan, Ardeshir Tabrizi, Christian Vincent, Roseanne Williams, and Margaret Ann Withers. This list is complete as of July 24, 2020.

More information on the 2020 Benefit Art Auction, including how to register as a bidder, can be found at newportartmuseum.org/BenefitAuction2020.