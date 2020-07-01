Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

By Newport Public Schools

Congratulations to Diane Sheehan, Art Educator and Arts Supervisor at Newport Public Schools on the selection of her artwork for the 2020 National Art Education Association (NAEA) Virtual Exhibition. Her artwork was thoughtfully reviewed by a panel of jurors and selected for display from among a record-breaking 614 peer submissions.

In its call for submissions, NAEA received works from 46 states and the District of Columbia, as well as Australia, British Columbia, France, Kuwait, Ontario and Quebec. Jurors selected 92 works for the 2020 NAEA Virtual Exhibition.

This exhibit features artworks created by NAEA’s vibrant a professional community of visual arts educators, highlighting a portion of the tremendous skill and vision of members worldwide. In addition to being art educators, many NAEA members are exhibiting artists as well. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAEA transitioned to a completely virtual exhibition for the safety of its members and the public.

NAEA appreciates the value of Diane Sheehan’s creative practice in forming excellence in teaching and learning. Her artwork, titled “Mother and Child Reunited” is a 3- Dimensional lost wax bronze casting. This exhibit exemplifies NAEA’s mission to fulfill human potential and promote global understanding by advancing visual arts education.

The 2020 NAEA Virtual Exhibition will be on display from July 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

View the Virtual Gallery showcasing the 2020 NAEA Member Exhibition on the NAEA website, www.arteducators.org under Current Exhibitions.

Founded in 1947, NAEA is the leading professional membership organization exclusively for visual arts educators. Members include elementary, middle, and high school visual arts educators; college and university professors; university students preparing to be art educators; researchers and scholars; teaching artists; administrators and supervisors; and art museum educators—as well as more than 57,000 students who are members of the National Art Honor Society.