Portsmouth, RI – The Newport County Branch- NACCP will host a Fourth of July commemoration and celebration of the birth of our country from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 at Patriots Park in Portsmouth. There will be no speaking program.

The Hon. Paul L. Gaines, Sr., former Mayor of the City of Newport, lifetime NAACP Member, and Chair of the Committee for Renovation of Patriots Park, will be reverentially remembered.

The General Public is invited. Anyone who wishes to bring a flower in memory of Mr. Gaines is most welcomed to do so.

Social distancing, mask-wearing and crowd size regulations will be honored.