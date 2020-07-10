Check out some streaming shows coming this weekend!

Friday: Margo Price will be celebrating the release of her new album “That’s How Rumors Get Started” live from Dees Country Lounge in Nashville at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Tyler Childers is replaying “A Concert a Day” from Pickathon at 4PM. Details here.

Friday: Moe. will re-broadcast a show from the State Theatre in Portland, ME on 6/11/2005 at 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: 1986 concert replay from Elton John and an 88 piece orchestra from the Sydney Entertainment Centre. Details here.

Saturday: Winnipeg Folk Festival virtual show with Sheryl Crow, Tash Sultana, Alan Doyle, Courtney Barnett, Vance Joy and more starting at 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: The Allman Betts Band live stream at 8PM. Details here.