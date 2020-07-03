Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Friday: Elton John begins streaming his “Classic Concert Series” at Noon today with a vintage show from 1976 in Edinburgh, UK. The stream benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Details here.

Friday: Lucius is featured at 4PM on “A Concert a Day” recorded live at Pickathon 2019. Details here.

Friday: “Rock for Relief” is a streaming festival beginning at 8PM to benefit “Feeding America.” Performers include Bush, Filter, Joe Satriani, Atretyu, Halestrom and Peter Frampton and is hosted by Alice Cooper and Joe Satriani. Details here.

Friday: The Zac Brown Band is live and acoustic tonight at 8PM to benefit Camp Southern Ground. Details here.

Friday: The Brothers stream a re-broadcast of the Allman Brothers 50th Anniversary Concert from March 10, 2020. Details here.

Saturday: A Capitol Fourth, the annual concert in Washington, DC will be broadcast live on July 4th at 8PM. Performers include hosts John Stamos and Vanessa Williams along with Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins and more. Details here.

Saturday: Willie Nelson is streaming the annual 4th of July Picnic beginning at 4PM. Artists include Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Ziggy Marley, Sheryl Crow, Kurt Vile, Eddie Brickell, Nathaniel Ratliff and many more Details here.

Saturday: Goo Goo Dolls are streaming Live in Buffalo: July 4th, 2004, at 8PM. Details here.

Sunday: Beginning at Noon, stream the Grateful Dead “Fare Thee Well” concerts from July 3,4,5, 2015 from Soldiers Field in Chicago. These shows marked the final time that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann played together. Spend the day with the Dead! Details here.