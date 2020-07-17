As the pandemic continues, we’ll continue listing some of the best local and national live streams here weekly. This week, we’ll headline with some local favorites. Stream on ….

Friday: Local Blues/Rock legends Neal and the Vipers are live streaming from the Narrows Center at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Julie Rhodes and the Electric Co. will be streaming “from the backyard” beginning at 5PM. Details here.

Saturday: More legendary local rock as Neutral Nation live streams from the practice studio beginning at 7PM. Turn it up! Details here.

Sunday: Nashville based string trio The Accidentals will be live streaming at 7PM presented by Common Fence Music. Details here.

Friday: Newport Folk vet Billy Strings will be streaming live from the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Woodyfest is an annual festival held on annually to celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie. This weekend’s festival, hosted by his granddaughter Annie Guthrie features numerous performers including Graham Nash, Jason Mraz, Mary Gauthier and Glen Hansard. Details here.

Saturday: Bush is live streaming a show at 9PM from Los Angeles to promote their new album, The Kingdom. Details here.

Saturday: Elton John continues to stream classic concerts with a Noon show from 1989 from Verona, Italy. Details here.

Saturday: The Musician Treatment Foundation’s Livestream Benefit Concert has a stellar line up including Elvis Costello, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Shawn Colvin and more beginning at 8PM. Details here.