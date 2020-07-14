With the concert industry slowed significantly by the COVID-19 crisis, artists, venues and promoters are getting creative. Once considered near-obsolete, drive-in theaters are making a comeback, showing movies and more recently, music.

One of Rhode Island’s two remaining drive-in’s, the Misquamicut Drive-In in Westerly, is putting on a series of concerts in addition to the regular summer fare of classic films. So far this season, two shows have been held with modest success.

A range of acts are scheduled going forward, including Maine-based The Ghost of Paul Revere on Wednesday July 15th. Described by the Boston Globe as “a foot-stompin’ holler-folk quartet,” the band has shared the stage with The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell, and Bela Fleck. They’ve also played the Newport Folk Festival and host their own event, “Ghostland,” every Labor Day weekend. The band is playing several regional drive-in’s this summer and even has merchandise designed for the occasion.

The concert series “United at the Drive-In” is co-sponsored by Westerly’s United Theatre and the Knickerbocker Café, a music institution in southern Rhode Island. Future shows include the Adam Ezra Group on July 22nd and RI favorite Billy Gilman on July 25th. And a national tour brings Peter Noone (Herman’s Hermits) to town on July 26th. Concerts start at 9PM and tickets are typically priced by the carload.

When not filled with the sounds of live music, the Drive-In is screening films most nights. Later this week, go Back to the Future with special guest, film cast member, J.J. Cohen. Later this month, it’s the return of E.T. Movies and music continue right through Labor Day weekend. For complete details, check the Misquamicut Drive-In web site here.