Lucy’s Hearth, Newport County’s only homeless shelter for children and their families, announced this week its virtual summer concert, We Love Lucy’s Hearth, scheduled to air Wednesday, August 19 at 8:00pm. The show’s link will be available at Lucy’s Hearth’s website: lucyshearth.org

The Suggested donation is $25. Visit lucyshearth.org for donation and viewing details.

Several fabulous local musicians are coming together to play love songs and show Lucy’s Hearth some love. Musicians scheduled to appear include Nancy Paolino, AlanBernstein, Mike Renzi, Slackwater String Band, John Monllos, Joanne Rodino, DopeyLopes, Jimmy Winters, Carrigan Nelson,

Jonathan Perry, Leslie Grimes and Matt Bruneau.

Concert organizer and Lucy’s Hearth board chair Mark Gorman is looking forward to a wonderful virtual concert. “Lucy’s Hearth is a huge success story and we’re thrilled that these musicians are stepping forward to raise some much-needed funds for the homeless children and families living at Lucy’s,”

Gorman said. “Being homeless during this pandemic places additional stress on these families and the services provided by Lucy’s Hearth are needed now, more than ever.”