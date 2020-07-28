After several successful movie showings over the past few weeks, the Greenwich Odeum is planning its first concert since Coronavirus closed the venue in March. Saturday night, it’s a facemask mandatory, socially distant evening featuring well known singer-songwriters, Allysen Callery, Marc Von Em and Heather Rose.

With the pandemic on everyone’s mind, Odeum President Dan Speca offered some details on what the theater is doing to combat COVD-19.

“As far as Covid protocols, we’re checking temperatures at the door, we’re spacing out seating so that groups are socially distanced, and we’re only using the second-floor bar,” Speca explained.

He added that the Odeum’s focus these days is on local performers.

“We’re just excited to be doing something in a somewhat normal fashion, especially since most venues are not open at all…given that tours have been rerouted for the fall/spring/beyond, this is really an opportunity to support the local artists who have most likely been the hardest hit performers. Big artists assumedly have bank accounts that can help them weather the storm, but for the smaller/local artists, playing live means everything!”

We spoke to a couple of those local artists playing the show. Bristol-based folk singer Allysen Callery is looking forward to it.

“I’ve done a few online shows during quarantine, but there’s nothing like connecting live with those listening, that’s a kind of magic that can only happen with everybody in the same room or space. I played an outside concert in a friend’s backyard last week and I have never felt so completely present and at peace doing what I am here to do, which is sing and play guitar.”

Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Heather Rose is also excited to return to the stage.

“My band has been fortunate enough to continue to perform during this pandemic by participating in virtual shows. Over the past few months we’ve added “self-trained” videographer, lighting tech, audio engineer and general intern to our musical resumes, which I’m grateful for, but nothing can take the place of performing in front of a live audience,” she explained.

“However, I take safety VERY seriously. When the Greenwich Odeum invited me to perform, they provided a detailed, multi-page copy of their COVID-19 Control Plan and continued to keep me up to date as their reopening progressed. I’m honored to have the chance to safely share my music with their patrons and expect the experience to be surreal, possibly a little strange for me at first, but ultimately, truly special,” Rose added.

Some minor inconveniences? The “new normal?” Call it what you will … but one thing’s for sure … expect a great night of music Saturday at the Odeum. For tickets and further details, click here.