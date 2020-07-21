Lifespan Urgent Care in Middletown today announced that it has resumed normal operating hours and is ready to provide quick, convenient care to patients seeking medical attention for a wide range of medical injuries and conditions — all in a space where disinfection has been enhanced and practices modified to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Patient-friendly hours, welcome walk-in visits and the added convenience of reserving an appointment online are once again available as they were when Lifespan Urgent Care had its grand opening last November at 1360 West Main Road, Middletown. Soon, Lifespan Urgent Care will offer the ease and comfort of telehealth video visits as well.

“We were here to meet the urgent health needs of Rhode Islanders during the peak of the coronavirus and now we are pleased to be able to restore full access and hours,” said Olivier Gherardi, DO, medical director of Lifespan Urgent Care in a statement. “We want people on Aquidneck Island to know that they shouldn’t hesitate to visit Lifespan Urgent Care when they need medical attention. We are being vigilant about keeping our patients safe from coronavirus while attending to individual’s needs.”

During the state’s surge in coronavirus infections, Lifespan Urgent Care established special blocks of time for patients with respiratory ailments and temporarily modified its hours. Now Lifespan Urgent Care is once again open to all throughout the week – from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

“Our dedicated staff is taking meticulous care to prevent possible exposure between our patients in order to keep a safe environment for all,” said Dr. Gherardi. “A face mask is mandatory in our facility. But don’t worry, you will be provided one if you do not have one.”

Seating has been carefully rearranged to ensure social distancing and the facility is also undergoing frequent and diligent disinfecting processes.

“While it’s wise to be cautious about coronavirus, we don’t want patients to ignore symptoms of illness or injuries that should be evaluated and might require urgent treatment,” said Dr. Gherardi.

Patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus can be referred for testing.

Lifespan Urgent Care in Middletown offers easy access due to its central location on Route 114 in the Stop & Shop plaza. For added convenience, patients can reserve an appointment online using MyLifespan.

Providers at Lifespan Urgent Care treat adults and children 18 months and older for common medical conditions such as:

* Colds and flu

* Earaches and sinus infections

* Fractures and sprains

* Animal bites

* Cuts

* Stomach upset and diarrhea

* Burns

* Insect bites

Visitors do not need to be Lifespan patients, but Lifespan Urgent Care has the added benefit of seamless access to medical records on MyLifespan, as well as to Lifespan emergency services, primary care providers, and specialists if needed.

Lifespan Urgent Care also has a location in Warwick at 17 Airport Road.