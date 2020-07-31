Following recent guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), Lifespan on Thursday announced that it has lifted some of the restrictions on visitation where feasible to allow more patients to see family and other loved ones in person during their hospital stay.

“Lifespan recognizes the value of visitation in patient care and will continue to work with the RIDOH, evaluating and implementing visitor policies that balance health and safety,” Lifespan said in an announcement on its website.

At present, patients at Rhode Island Hospital, Newport Hospital, and The Miriam Hospital who are not being treated for COVID-19 may have a limited number of visitors per day during set visitation hours, according to Lifespan.

Patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital may have two parents or guardians visit them at the same time for the duration of their hospital stay.

To ensure the safety of their patients, employees, and visitors, Lifespan says the following number of precautions is in place;

Visitors will be screened for travel and illness before visiting patients. Visitors will not be allowed entrance if they are symptomatic, have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person in the last 14 days, have traveled from an area requiring 14-day quarantine, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Visitors must wear a mask at all times, making sure that it covers both nose and mouth. If they do not have an appropriate mask, one will be provided to them.

Visitors must remain in patient rooms and are not allowed to visit the cafeterias or gift shops. Visitors may also not bring in food or drink with them to be consumed by themselves or the patient during the visit.

Visitors are expected to practice physical distancing, maintaining at least six feet between themselves and others while in the hospital.

Visitors are still encouraged to use remote visitation (e.g., FaceTime or Zoom calls) to the extent possible in lieu of in-person visitation.

Visitation hours are limited to the times listed below, and visitors must exit patient rooms and the hospital building by the end of visiting hours.

Rhode Island Hospital: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Miriam Hospital: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Newport Hospital: Medical Surgical & ICU visiting hours: 11 a.m – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m Vanderbilt Inpatient Unit visiting hours: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Behavioral Health Unit visiting hours: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.



These visitation requirements are designed to ensure that hospital areas do not become crowded and can support social distancing between individuals. Visiting hours and policies will be adjusted as needed, in accordance with state guidelines and requirements.

