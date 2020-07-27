Jazz is a Rainbow, now in its 17th year, is a unique ensemble of talented teens who perform some of America’s greatest songs from the Jazz Songbook. This year’s program, scheduled for August 14th, is dedicated to the one and only “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin.

The Providence based ensemble spends two weeks each summer rehearsing six hours a day preparing an original show created just for them under the musical direction of internationally acclaimed musicians, Michael Palter and Lynne Jackson, and the artistic direction of Robb Dimmick of Providence. Their time is spent learning songs, developing vocal technique, acting skills and choreography, and the history the songs, their makers and the era. The show and its cast of Black and White youth give us hope in a divided nation.

You can check out the Jazz is a Rainbow tribute to Aretha Franklin live on YouTube and Facebook at 6PM on August 14th here.

August 26, 2017. LynnArts, Lynn. Jazz is a Rainbow performance that featured the music of legendary jazz acts like Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong performed by local kids.