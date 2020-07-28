Jamestown, RI – On Saturday, August 8th, Conanicut Island will have yet more outdoor art to explore. In collaboration with the Conanicut Island Art Association (CIAA) and the Jamestown Alliance for Artist Sustainability (JAAS), The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) is organizing an Artist’s Open Studio tour, reimagined this year as a socially-distanced Outdoor Open Studios and Drive-By-Art Offerings.

“We are thrilled to help highlight the amazing artists and arts community here on Conanicut Island,” said Karen Conway, JAC’s Exhibition Director in a press release. “This year’s open studio tour will be a little different, with some artists’ studios open to visitors, some artists placing their works outdoors, and some offering art displays outdoors to be viewed by car, by bike, or by foot. Each artist has decided how they feel comfortable participating. All details can be found at (https://www.outdoorartsexperience.org/open-studio-drive-by-art). The online interactive Google Map has details on each artist and their participation, including addresses. The map can be viewed on your mobile device or downloaded to print at home. Please remember to practice social distancing when visiting these artists and wear a mask to keep us all safe.”

Conway further notes that over thirty artists will participate at sixteen different locations throughout Jamestown.

Historically organized by the Jamestown Alliance for Artist Sustainability (JAAS), this year’s continuation of the Open Studios Tour looks to create an environment that supports and sustains the artist community in Jamestown. This year, the JAC has offered organizational support to help continue this tradition, and has expanded participation to include all artists and community members wishing to join the effort. Out of the Box studio artists with guest Josy Wright will be offering an outdoor open studio at 11 Clinton Avenue, while the JAC will have open gallery hours from 10-5 during the event, and is hosting their ceramic studio renters, a collaborative display from their Free Range Summer program, and works by several JAC staff members.

The JAC thanks Kathleen Caswell of CIAA and Jennifer Clancy of JAAS for their collaboration, as well as the Newport County Fund and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts for their support of the initiative.



Outdoor Open Studios and Pass-by Art Exhibition – At A Glance

WHAT: Outdoor Open Studios and Art-Drive-By exhibition

WHERE: Throughout Conanicut Island

WHEN: Saturday, August 8th, 10am – 5pm (rain date of Aug 9th)

WHO: Artists and community members from the Conanicut Island Arts Association, Jamestown Alliance for Artists Sustainability and the Jamestown Arts Center.

