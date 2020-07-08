Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s classically trained, uniquely accessible, contemporary ballet company presents its second monthly watch-party this Friday, July 10th, at 7:00pm on FaceBook Live. Future episodes are planned for the second Friday of each month at 7pm August 14th, September 11th and October 9th.

The broadcast will be hosted by IMC’s Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen and this month’s episode will feature IMC’s Associate Artistic Director Danielle Genest who choreographed the featured work in the episode. Also appearing will be special guest, landscape Architect Ronald Lee Fleming, owner & designer of the gardens at Bellevue House, where the featured work, “Dance of the Nymphs” was created and performed. The Dance of the Nymphs” was created for The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County and its Dominique Award, which was presented to Ronald Lee Fleming in 2018 for his exceptional contribution to Newport’s Arts community.

IMC’s Artistic Director Ohlsen explains in a statement, “Watching these excerpts together with choreographers and dancers provides viewers greater insights into the work, and creates an opportunity for audience members to ask questions—and hear directly from the artists”

“Each installation of these live watch parties is designed to provide new, fun ways for dance lovers to connect with IMC’s extraordinary repertory work, deepen connections between audience members and our artists, and celebrate iconic Newport locations, our wonderful community partners, and the artistry of their fine food and beverages” said Executive Director Peter Bramante.

Each of the Watch Parties will run approximately thirty minutes and open with a different signature cocktail demonstration and/or dinner samples prepared by Russell Morin Catering & Events mixologists and Fresh Eats chefs. Cocktail and or appetizer recipes will be made available so that guests may replicate them at home and enjoy along with IMC artists & guests during the broadcast. Viewers also have the option of ordering a home-delivered meal from Morin’s Fresh Eats delivery service.

To celebrate this week’s Virtual Watch Party Russell Morin’s Catering & Events will feature their Cheddar Crisps with Goat Cheese with Sweet 100 Cherry Tomatoes + basil. Another item from our Fresh Eats Summer Menu, available by the dozen.

IMC’s partner, Russell Morin Catering & Events, has added Cocktail Mixers Kits to their Summer Fresh Eats menu. Treat yourself to a relaxing evening and order an entire dinner to enjoy with friends during IMC’s Watch Party!

More information and a link to the Facebook Live event for the watch party may be found at www.islandmovingco.org. More information on Morin’s Fresh eats and the full Fresh Eats menu may be found at www.orderfresheats.com. A minimum order of $200 includes free delivery!

Now in its 38th season, Island Moving Company — under the Artistic leadership of Miki Ohlsen — has produced and presented dances by a diverse group of some of the world’s leading dance-makers and has collaborated with musicians, poets and visual artists to make original works that leave audiences exhilarated and transfixed. In addition to its mainstage productions, IMC is widely known for its unique approach to experiential and site-specific performances as well as innovative use of unconventional venues such as Rosecliff Mansion, Belcourt Castle, S/V Oliver Hazard Perry, The Great Friends Meeting House and other notable sites across Newport County.

IMC is a registered 501C3 non-profit organization and relies on generous support from individuals and sponsors for a portion of its annual revenue. IMC asks that you support its mission in any way you can at this time, including with your patience and generous spirit.