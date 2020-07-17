Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s resident, professional, contemporary ballet company announced plans today for its annual Nuit Blanche benefit to be reimagined as a virtual gala garden party like no other! The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 21 at 7:00pm.

The Gala will run approximately 45 minutes and be made available to patrons through an invitation to join the broadcast online. Guests will enjoy live and specially recorded music and dance performances made for and performed in the gardens of Bellevue House, one of Newport’s most spectacular landscapes.

Participants will select from a variety of experience packages offering different benefits and options for signature cocktail kits & complimentary spirits, assorted hors d’oeuvres & dinner options to enjoy from home. IMC is partnering with Russell Morins Catering and Events. Tickets to IMC’s Nuit Blanche: Tous Réunis, will be available on IMC’s website starting July 24. Go to islandmovingco.org for details and to purchase tickets.

IMC’s Executive Director Peter Bramante said “While everyone has been challenged by the circumstances of the pandemic, IMC has remained committed to offering our community valuable and stimulating artistic and educational content by adapting programing to be delivered through virtual platforms. It speaks to IMC’s core values of adaptability, innovation, and resiliency. Nuit Blanche is IMC’s signature, annual benefit event that helps to raise approximately 15% of funds needed for the company’s artistic, community and educational programming. “Given the uncertainty surrounding when IMC and arts organizations in general, will be able to return to live, public events, this virtual gala is an important celebration of dance, our community and to our on-going operations” Bramante continued.

Each year, IMC’s signature event takes on a different theme that furthers the events’ uncommon appeal as one of Newport’s most anticipated cultural events. “This year’s theme, Nuit Blanche: Tous Réunis, was inspired by our communities collective desire to connect through the beauty of dance—to reunite again,” said Miki Ohlsen, IMC’s Artistic Director. “The selection of an image of iconic American Modern dance pioneer Loïe Fuller and her work with artist/lithographer Jules Chéret on Paris’ Folies-Bergère provided the perfect graphic representation of the theme.”

One of the most famous printmakers of the late nineteenth century, Chéret is often regarded as the originator of the artistic lithographic poster. Fuller’s flowing, ethereal dance and costume work was captured and immortalized by Chéret as some of the most memorable graphic art of the time. “To this day, Fuller and Chéret’s work is immediately recognizable and is a wonderful representation of IMC’s unique event and of the experience we plan to provide for our guests”, said Barbara Caldwell, board member and chair of IMC’s special event committee.