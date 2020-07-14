Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the sale of ‘Daisyfield’, 315 Indian Avenue for $3,200,000. The property sold $205,000 above its last asking price. Eric Kirton, Lila Delman Associate Broker, represented the seller while Kristin Parella, Lila Delman Sales Associate and Christie’s Luxury Specialist, represented the buyer.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS*, Lila Delman Real Estate has participated in eight out of the top ten residential sales in Middletown year-to-date. No other firm has participated in more than two, according to Lila Delman Real Estate.

Eric Kirton has been involved in five of the top ten transactions, which is more than double that of any other associate. Kristin Parella follows directly behind, having been involved in both the sale of both ‘Daisyfield’ and 10 Renfrew Park Circle for $1,200,000.

“There is incredible demand for waterfront property on Aquidneck Island at this time,” commented Eric Kirton in a statement. “I’m grateful for the amazing opportunities to help clients with their real estate needs during in this unique, highly active market.”

“Legacy waterfront properties are rare and the discerning buyers appreciate the guidance that we lend to our clients at Lila Delman Real Estate,” added Kristin Parella in a statement. “The buyer is delighted for his family to enjoy this spectacular location for years to come.”

Privately set on 2.76 waterfront acres, ‘Daisyfield’ is a mid-century single level home perched above the Sakonnet Passage with dramatic views of the ocean, Sachuest Wildlife Preserve, West Island and Little Compton. Currently measuring 3,006 square feet, the existing house features four bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, two distinct wings and mid century details throughout. The sizeable lot provides an ample building envelope for a rebuild or expansion.

*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – July 10, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.