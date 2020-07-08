Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Providence, RI – The sponsors of legislation to protect access to birth control in Rhode Island railed against today’s Supreme Court decision allowing some employers to claim a religious or moral objection to opt-out of providing coverage.

The Supreme Court today issued a 7-2 decision siding with the Trump administration, saying the administration acted within its authority when it changed an Affordable Care Act rule to allow companies and organizations to cite a religious or moral objection to refuse to cover birth control in their health care plans, without providing any alternative means for coverage.

Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Katherine S. Kazarian said today’s decision puts women’s health at risk, and opens the door for many employers right here in Rhode Island to interfere with their female employees’ reproductive health. The decision adds urgency to the need to enact their legislation protecting birth control access at the state level, they said.

“A woman’s right to reproductive freedom is personal. It’s unfathomable that, in 2020, our country is saying it’s OK for her boss at work, or her husband or partner’s boss, to make that decision for her. The federal government has shown that it has no interest in protecting the rights of women, so states must take their own action to prevent an enormous step backwards in reproductive health and freedom, and in maintaining the progress we’ve made in preventing unintended pregnancies,” said Senator Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) in a statement.

Said Representative Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence) in a statement, “All women deserve access to safe, effective birth control to protect their health, their choices and their futures. Rhode Islanders overwhelmingly support women’s reproductive freedom. On their behalf, we urge our leaders and colleagues in the General Assembly to take swift action to pass our legislation to enact the protection at the state level so women in our communities can continue to stay in control of their health care decisions.”

Senator Euer and Representative Kazarian are the sponsors of legislation (2020-S 2390/2020-H 7987) to enact the birth control coverage protections originally included in the federal ACA at the state level, including restrictions on cost-sharing by patients, requiring plans to cover all FDA-approved contraception drugs, products and sterilization procedures.