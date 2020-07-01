Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the sale of 20 Sherman Street in Newport for $1,625,000.

Candice Sandman of Lila Delman’s Newport Living Group represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was not identified.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, the Newport Living Group ranks as one of Aquidneck Island’s top 5 residential sales teams based on closed sales volume year-to-date.

“As a resident of Historic Hill, my intimate knowledge of the neighborhood and the property played a large part in the sale of this exceptional home,” commented Candice Sandman in a statement provided to What’s Up Newp. “This transaction truly exemplifies living what you sell, a specialty of ours at Lila Delman Real Estate.”

Beautifully rebuilt in 2016 and conveniently located within walking distance to town and marinas, this 18th century home offers sophisticated living spaces and magnificent architectural features while retaining its original character and history, according to Lila Delman. Measuring 3,000 square feet, the house boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an atrium-style kitchen and sun-filled rooms. A private, professionally landscaped backyard, beautiful gardens, and rare two-car garage all add to the property’s appeal.

