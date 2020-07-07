Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – Hogan Associates today announced the recent sale of 6 Casey Court in Newport for $2,950,000. Matt Hadfield of Hogan Associates represented the Seller and Elizabeth Enochs of Benchmark Associates, Inc. represented the Buyer.

The 3,900 s.f. shingle style home enjoys a stunning location on Almy Pond just a short walk from Bailey’s Beach. Virtually reconstructed in 2008, the property features a generous wrap around porch, 6 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths. High-end amenities include a chef’s kitchen, double-sided glass fireplace, central air, large master suite with custom built-ins, patio with outdoor kitchen, detached two-car garage with second floor guest suite, pool with blue stone surround, outdoor shower and gorgeous views of Almy Pond.

“Newport is full of beautiful homes, but this one strikes just the right balance between luxury and lifestyle. The location on the pond near Bailey’s, the lovely pool area and the casually elegant interior generated multiple offers right away,” recounted listing agent, Matt Hadfield in a statement.