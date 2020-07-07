Newport Country Club, one of the USGA's five founding clubs, will host the 2020 U.S. Senior Open in June. (Photo by Newport Country Club)

Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

What’s Up Newp has compiled the following list of major events that have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Last updated June 11th

Calendar of Events

Note – Newport Rugby has suspended all rugby matches and events until further notice.

Ongoing Series

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

- Advertisement -

Have an update on an event that you’d like to share? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Help support our locally owned, independent newsroom
We know you care about independent, fact-based coverage of Newport County—that’s why you’re here. But it costs money to keep our community informed. Support What’s Up Newp today and help fund the essential hyper-local journalism of tomorrow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR