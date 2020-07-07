Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

What’s Up Newp has compiled the following list of major events that have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Last updated June 11th

Calendar of Events

Note – Newport Rugby has suspended all rugby matches and events until further notice.

Ongoing Series

March

14: 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Canceled, organizers have indicated there could be a smaller parade/celebration later in the year.

April

May

June

July

31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams | Canceled

61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams | Canceled 31 to Aug. 2: New York Yacht Club – Morgan Cup Team Race

August

September

October

November

December

Have an update on an event that you’d like to share? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.