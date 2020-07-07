Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
What’s Up Newp has compiled the following list of major events that have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months.
Last updated June 11th
Calendar of Events
Note – Newport Rugby has suspended all rugby matches and events until further notice.
Ongoing Series
March
- 14: 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Canceled, organizers have indicated there could be a smaller parade/celebration later in the year.
- 22: Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled to Sunday, November 15th
April
- 4: 7th Annual Newport Night Run | Canceled
- 16 to 18: Newport Symposium | Postponed until 2021
- 18: Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5k | Canceled, transitioned to a virtual race
- 20 to 26: Newport Arboretum Week | Canceled
- 24: MLK Center’s Swing Into Spring | Canceled
- 24 to May 3rd: 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival | Canceled
- 24 & 25: 9th Annual Newport Craft Beer Festival | Not happening when scheduled. Working on postponement or cancellation
May
- April 24 to May 3rd: 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival | Canceled
- 2: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade | Canceled
- 9-10: NERFU Cup Tournament | Canceled
- 15 to 17: 5th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Oyster Festival | Canceled
- 16 & 17: New England Food Truck Festival at Fort Adams | Moved to October 24th & 25th
- 17th: Newport In Bloom Plant Sale at Elks | Canceled
- 22 – 25: Boots On The Ground For Heroes Memorial | Canceled
- 31: BankNewport 10 Miler | Postponed to Spring 2021
June
- 2: FYI – Presidential Preference Primary | Moved from April 28th
- 6: New York Yacht Club Leukemia Cup | Postponed. The rescheduled dates are still to be determined.
- 6: SVF Foundation Annual Visitors Day | Postpone to 2021
- 12 to 14: New York Yacht Club – 166th Annual Regatta |Postponed.New York Yacht Club’s 166th Annual Regatta moved to August 28-30
- 12 to 14: Black Ships Festival | Canceled/postponed, looking to reschedule to a future date at end of summer/early fall.
- 16 to 21: Clagett Regatta | 2020 Clagett Regattas postponed until 2021
- 18 to 22: CVS Health Charity Classic at Newport Country Club | Postponed
- 19 to 21: 25th Annual Newport Flower Show | Postponed to 2021
- 19: Newport Bermuda Race | Canceled
- 20 -21: Rhode Island Air Show at Quonset | Canceled
- 22 to 25: Newport Charter Show | Postponed, considering hosting it concurrently, or just priort, to Newport International Boat Show
- 24 to 28: 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club | Canceled
July
- 4 to 25: Newport Music Festival throughout Newport | Not proceeding as planned,working on a floating season
- 8: Newport Hospital’s A Salute To Health Fundraiser at New York Yacht Club-Harbour Court | Canceled
- 9 to 13: Newport Shimoda Sister City Celebration | Unknown
- 10 to 12: Newport Gulls 20th Anniversary Celebration Alumni Weekend | Postponed to 2021
- 11 to 12: Newport Regatta
- 11 to 12: Newport Kite Festival | Canceled
- 11: Save The Bay Swim | Going virtual – 44th Annual Save The Bay Swim is going virtual
- 12 to 19: Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame | 2020 International Tennis Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, Hall of Fame Open cancelled
- 13 to 18: New York Yacht Club – Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex
- 19: New York Yacht Club – Queen’s Cup
- 19: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game at Cardines Field
- 25: Craft Brew Races at Fort Adams | Postponed to 2021
- 31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams | Canceled
- 31 to Aug. 2: New York Yacht Club – Morgan Cup Team Race
August
- July 31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams | Canceled
- 7 to 9: 66th Annual Newport Jazz Festival at International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams | Canceled
- 7 to 9: New York Yacht Club – Hinman Masters Team Race
- 14 to 16: New York Yacht Club – NYYC Grandmasters Team Race*
- 15 & 16: J/Fest Regatta
- 22 & 23: New York Yacht Club – NYYC One-Design Regatta
- 28 – 30: New York Yacht Club – 166th Annual Regatta
- To Be Announced: Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum
September
- 1- 6: Clagett Regatta | Moved from June 16 – 21 | 2020 Clagett Regattas postponed until 2021
- 12: Sail For Hope
- 14 to 19: New York Yacht Club – Resolute Cup | Cancelled | COVID-19 forces cancellation of 2020 Resolute Cup
- 17 to 20: 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show in downtown Newport | Newport International Boat Show cancelled
- 17 to 20: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at The Elms, Rosecliff, & Marble House Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival still scheduled for September 17-20
- 21: Jamestown Half Marathon & 5k
- 25 to Oct. 3: New York Yacht Club ORC/IRC World Championship | Canceled
- To Be Announced: Newport Festa Italiana Schedule
October
- 1 to 4: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week | Postponed – 2020 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week postponed
- 3 & 4: 46th Annual Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair
- 8 to 12: 6th Annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 8 to 12: New York Yacht Club – Melges IC37 National Championship
- 10: Broadway Street Fair on Broadway
- 11: Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon
- 12: Annual Newport Festa Italiana Columbus Day Parade
- 17 & 18: 30th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival | Canceled
- 18: 10th Annual Citizen’s Bank Pell Bridge Run
- 24 & 25: New England Food Truck Festival at Fort Adams | Moved from May 16 & 27
November
- 6 to 15: Newport Restaurant Week
- 15: Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled from March 22nd
- 21 to Jan. 1: Christmas at the Newport Mansions
- 27: City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
December
- 1 to 31: Christmas In Newport
- 4 to 6: Newport Holiday Stroll
- 5: Bowen’s Wharf 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Have an update on an event that you’d like to share? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
