Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

EAST GREENWICH, RI —After being dark since March 13th due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greenwich Odeum will once again open its doors to the public on the weekend of July 10 with multiple limited capacity screenings of the classic summer blockbuster JAWS.

In order to ensure the safety of patrons, volunteers, staff, artists and community, the Greenwich Odeum will resume their operations with reduced capacity and strong protocols in place like temperature checks for patrons and staff, distanced assigned seating, disposable seat covers and much more. The full Covid-19 Control Plan put together by the Greenwich Odeum is available to the public and can be found here: http://www.greenwichodeum.com/covid-control-plan/

The first screenings will take place on Friday (July 10), Saturday (July 11) and Sunday (July 12) and are a part of the Odeum Classic Film Series – a partnership with Rhode Island Monthly, hosted by Rhode Island Film & TV Office’s Executive Director, Steven Feinberg. Since no JAWS screening is complete without moviegoers “crushing it like Quint,” the Odeum will offer Narragansett Beer specials of the classic cans at the bar, and patrons who purchase their tickets in advance, will be entered to win a JAWS prize pack provided by Narragansett Beer and the Greenwich Odeum.

The following weekend, the Greenwich Odeum will once again offer limited capacity movie screenings. The titles offered will be Jurassic Park (July 17), Mamma Mia! (July 18) and Back to the Future (July 19). The Odeum will announce additional summer movies and events on the website at www.greenwichodeum.com.

- Advertisement -

“I’m excited to see the Odeum back up and running! The Greenwich Odeum, which was once just a movie theater, has grown to host some of music’s biggest names including Marc Cohn, Joan Osborne, and Todd Rundgren. The Odeum staff and board are looking forward to reopening and returning to its roots as a movie theater to showcase some of film’s biggest and most popular titles. At the same time, we are making plans for live music to return to the theater in the near future.” says Dan Speca, Board President of the Greenwich Odeum.