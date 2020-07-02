Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the sale of 10 Franklin Street on Newport’s Historic Hill for $1,820,000. Kendra Toppa, Sales Manager of Lila Delman’s Newport Office and Christie’s Luxury Specialist, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks one of the top ten residential sales in Newport year-to-date.* The property went under agreement after just two days on the market.

As a firm, Lila Delman is proud to maintain the highest market share of sold properties, across all price-points and specific to $1,000,000+ properties, in Newport and Newport County this year.*

“I am thrilled the seller of 10 Franklin Street entrusted me and the entire Lila Delman Real Estate team to market this exceptional property,” commented Kendra Toppa in a statement. “Its quick sale is a testament to the demand for Newport real estate, particularly close to Newport’s vibrant downtown waterfront.”

Zoned General Business, this stunning townhome with water views affords the rare but now coveted opportunity to live and work from home. A primely sited architectural gem built in 2000 to the highest standards, this stately Georgian-style home boasts refined period details across three floors of generously lit space. Measuring 2,796 square feet, the property features three bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms just steps to downtown Newport.

*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – July 1, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.