Newport, RI – The Fort Adams Trust today announced the opening of its “1824 Coffee Post” at the Visitors Center for the remainder of the season.

The snack shop is open every day from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. featuring family-friendly traditional snacks including hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels on weekends with snacks, and assorted beverages appealing to all ages throughout the week. The “1824 Coffee Post” was so named as 1824 was the year when fort construction began and the “Post” is in deference to traditional Post Exchanges on military bases meeting the needs of men & women in uniform.

“The ‘1824 Coffee Post’ is a perfect complement to a tour of Fort Adams for individuals, families, or groups, “commented Sue Lalli, Gift Shop Manager, for the Fort Adams Trust in a statement. “The shop offers the basics, right on-site to meet any individual’s food & beverage wishes whether here for a fort tour, the Bay Walk, or just to enjoy the views of Narragansett Bay. As time goes on, we will expand and experiment with the menu more and more,” she added.

“We have in the past tried rotating and more permanent food trucks out at the fort over the years and found them either to be too complex in their offerings to meet even basic desires or not as reliable with their presence as required,” stated Joe Dias, Executive Director for the Fort Adams Trust in a statement. “Since there is nothing else out this way for food & beverage, the writing was on the wall to keep it simple and manage it ourselves especially as we are right on the front line with what visitors want. In just a short period of time, the Coffee Post has proven to be a solid revenue stream with minimized effort on our end that completely rounds out the visitor experience into a memorable one, “Dias furthered.

- Advertisement -

The Fort Adams “1824 Coffee Post” and the Fort Adams Gift Shop are open daily 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. through September.