As part of their continued commitment to the arts and in an effort to provide summer learning to youth throughout the state, FirstWorks is offering two virtual summer camp options for students in Rhode Island public schools. Registration is required.

Virtual Dance Camp: July 20-24, 2020, 10:00-11:30AM online. (Grades 3-8)

Summer Moves Dance Camp includes percussive dance (tap), contemporary ballet, hip-hop, and more, led by a diverse group of talented dancers who have performed on stages around the world – and for FirstWorks. Dance Camp will feature Shake It Up classes with all female tap dance band Syncopated Ladies, hip-hop and storytelling with Sokeo Ros, modern dance with performer and educator yonTande, and movement workouts with the principal dancer of America’s first fully multi-cultural ballet – Complexions Contemporary Ballet! No previous experience necessary.

https://ride.gosignmeup.com/public/Course/browse?courseid=16419

Virtual Theater Arts Camp: July 20-24, 2020, 1:00-2:30PM online. (Grades 5-7)

Join FirstWorks for our week-long Virtual Theater Arts Camp and get ready to stretch your imagination (remember plays are called PLAY for a reason)! Together with theater educator Sophie Siegel-Warren, puppeteer Heather Henson, costume designer Machine Dazzle, and spoken word artist Chachi Carvalho, students will learn basics of playwriting, including crafting creative monologues and developing unique characters who they’ll bring to life from home. No previous experience necessary!

https://ride.gosignmeup.com/public/Course/browse?courseid=16420

