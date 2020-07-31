Newport, RI – The City of Newport today issued a press release advising boaters to expect increased enforcement in and around Newport Harbor beginning this weekend.

As the summer season’s peak draws more vessels into the harbor, the City says that its Harbormaster’s Office will be stepping up patrols for boaters violating the City’s No Wake Zones and other infractions, with fines ranging from $50 to $300.

“Harbormaster patrols will be stationed at entry points to Newport’s inner harbor beginning Friday and will be paying particular attention to vessels violating the City’s No Wake Zone,” the City says in the release. “Boaters are asked to pay attention to the speed/wake buoys located throughout the inner harbor, which extends from the northern tip of Fort Adams to the southern tip of Goat Island”.

In recent days, the City says it has been receiving multiple complaints of excessive wake at the entrance of Newport Harbor, and with increased marine traffic expected to increase through the month of August, the Harbormaster’s Office will be cracking down on operators who run afoul of safe boating rules.

Operators who violate the No Wake Zone are putting at risk various sailing classes and children in sailing dinghies entering and exiting the harbor entrance. Kayaks and paddle boards with little maneuverability are also at risk of being swamped or thrown off their boards.

The stepped up patrols are expected to begin this weekend.