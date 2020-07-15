For the first time since July 3, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) released new update data on the number of people COVID-19 tested and the number of people with positive tests by city and town.

The updated town and city data comes on a day that RIDOH reports 17,640 total positive cases (52 new), 987 associated fatalities (up 2) and 59 current hospitalizations.

Central Falls continues to lead Rhode Island with the percentage of people tested (23% on July 15th, 22% on July 3rd) and the number of positive our of those who were tested (21% on July 15th, 22% as of July 3rd).

Here’s how the new numbers breakdown for Newport County and a look at the numbers from July 3rd;

Newport

Population estimate as of 2018: 24,762

Total number of people tested: 2,926 ( was 2,413 on July 3)

Percent of population tested: 12 % (was 10% on July 3)

Number of people who tested positive: 116 (was 103 on July 3)

Positive out of those who were tested: 4% (was 4% on July 3)

Middletown

Population estimate as of 2018: 16,078

Total number of people tested: 2,074 (was 1,723 on July 3)

Percent of population tested: 13% (was 11% on July 3)

Number of people who tested positive: 69 (was 55 on July 3)

Positive out of those who were tested: 3% (was 3% on July 3)

Portsmouth

Population estimate as of 2018: 17,418

Total number of people tested: 1,839 (was 1,503 on July 3)

Percent of population tested: 11% (was 9% on July 3)

Number of people who tested positive: 57 (was 53 on July 3)

Positive out of those who were tested: 3% (was 4% on July 3)

Jamestown

Population estimate as of 2018: 5,496

Total number of people tested: 710 (was 572 on July 3)

Percent of population tested: 13% (was 10% on July 3)

Number of people who tested positive: 17 (was 15 on July 3)

Positive out of those who were tested: 2% (was 3% on July 3)

Tiverton

Population estimate as of 2018: 15,816

Total number of people tested: 1,706 (was 1,542 on July 3)

Percent of population tested: 11% (was 10% on July 3)

Number of people who tested positive: 92 (was 91 on July 3)

Positive out of those who were tested: 5% (was 6% on July 3)

Little Compton

Population estimate as of 2018: 3,505

Total number of people tested: 328 (was 264 on July 3)

Percent of population tested: 9 % (was 8% on July 3)

Number of people who tested positive: 14 (was 14 on July 3)

Positive out of those who were tested: 4% (was 5% on July 3)

The Latest Data