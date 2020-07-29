Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today released newly updated data on the number of people COVID-19 tested and the number of people with positive tests by city and town.

The updated town and city data comes on a day that RIDOH reports 18,800 total positive cases, 1,007 associated fatalities, and 74 current hospitalizations.

Central Falls continues to lead Rhode Island with the percentage of people tested (26%) and the number of positive our of those who were tested (21%).

Here’s how the new numbers breakdown for Newport County and to compare, a look at the numbers from the last three weeks.

Newport

Population estimate as of 2018: 24,762

Total number of people tested:

  • July 29: 3,420
  • July 22: 3,139
  • July 15: 2,926
  • July 3: 2,413

Percent of population tested:

  • July 29: 14%
  • July 22: 13%
  • July 15: 12%
  • July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

  • July 29: 119
  • July 22: 114
  • July 15: 116
  • July 3: 103

Positive out of those who were tested:

  • July 29: 3%
  • July 22: 4%
  • July 15: 4%
  • July 3: 4%

Middletown

Population estimate as of 2018: 16,078

Total number of people tested:

  • July 29: 2,369
  • July 22: 2,243
  • July 15: 2,074
  • July 3: 1,723

Percent of population tested:

  • July 29: 15%
  • July 22: 14%
  • July 15: 13%
  • July 3: 11%

Number of people who tested positive:

  • July 29: 70
  • July 22: 68
  • July 15: 69
  • July 3: 55

Positive out of those who were tested:

  • July 29: 3%
  • July 22: 3%
  • July 15: 3%
  • July 3: 3%

Portsmouth

Population estimate as of 2018: 17,418

Total number of people tested:

  • July 29: 2,087
  • July 22: 1,979
  • July 15: 1,839
  • July 3: 1,503

Percent of population tested:

  • July 29: 12%
  • July 22: 11%
  • July 15: 11%
  • July 3: 9%

Number of people who tested positive:

  • July 29: 60
  • July 22: 58
  • July 15: 57
  • July 3: 53

Positive out of those who were tested:

  • July 29: 3%
  • July 22: 3%
  • July 15: 3%
  • July 3: 4%

Jamestown

Population estimate as of 2018: 5,496

Total number of people tested:

  • July 29: 850
  • July 22: 775
  • July 15: 710
  • July 3: 572

Percent of population tested:

  • July 29: 15%
  • July 22: 14%
  • July 15: 13%
  • July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

  • July 29: 19
  • July 22: 17
  • July 15: 17
  • July 3: 15

Positive out of those who were tested:

  • July 29: 2%
  • July 22: 2%
  • July 15: 2%
  • July 3: 3%

Tiverton

Population estimate as of 2018: 15,816

Total number of people tested:

  • July 29: 1,884
  • July 22: 1,793
  • July 15: 1,706
  • July 3: 1,542

Percent of population tested:

  • July 29: 12%
  • July 22: 11%
  • July 15: 11%
  • July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

  • July 29: 97
  • July 22: 93
  • July 15: 92
  • July 3: 91

Positive out of those who were tested:

  • July 29: 5%
  • July 22: 5%
  • July 15: 5%
  • July 3: 6%

Little Compton

Population estimate as of 2018: 3,505

Total number of people tested:

  • July 29: 393
  • July 22: 362
  • July 15: 328
  • July 3: 264

Percent of population tested:

  • July 29: 11$
  • July 22: 10%
  • July 15: 9%
  • July 3: 8%

Number of people who tested positive:

  • July 29: 15
  • July 22: 15
  • July 15: 14
  • July 3: 14

Positive out of those who were tested:

  • July 29: 4%
  • July 22: 4%
  • July 15: 4%
  • July 3: 5%

Data for Rhode Island

