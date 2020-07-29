Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today released newly updated data on the number of people COVID-19 tested and the number of people with positive tests by city and town.
The updated town and city data comes on a day that RIDOH reports 18,800 total positive cases, 1,007 associated fatalities, and 74 current hospitalizations.
Central Falls continues to lead Rhode Island with the percentage of people tested (26%) and the number of positive our of those who were tested (21%).
Here’s how the new numbers breakdown for Newport County and to compare, a look at the numbers from the last three weeks.
Newport
Population estimate as of 2018: 24,762
Total number of people tested:
- July 29: 3,420
- July 22: 3,139
- July 15: 2,926
- July 3: 2,413
Percent of population tested:
- July 29: 14%
- July 22: 13%
- July 15: 12%
- July 3: 10%
Number of people who tested positive:
- July 29: 119
- July 22: 114
- July 15: 116
- July 3: 103
Positive out of those who were tested:
- July 29: 3%
- July 22: 4%
- July 15: 4%
- July 3: 4%
Middletown
Population estimate as of 2018: 16,078
Total number of people tested:
- July 29: 2,369
- July 22: 2,243
- July 15: 2,074
- July 3: 1,723
Percent of population tested:
- July 29: 15%
- July 22: 14%
- July 15: 13%
- July 3: 11%
Number of people who tested positive:
- July 29: 70
- July 22: 68
- July 15: 69
- July 3: 55
Positive out of those who were tested:
- July 29: 3%
- July 22: 3%
- July 15: 3%
- July 3: 3%
Portsmouth
Population estimate as of 2018: 17,418
Total number of people tested:
- July 29: 2,087
- July 22: 1,979
- July 15: 1,839
- July 3: 1,503
Percent of population tested:
- July 29: 12%
- July 22: 11%
- July 15: 11%
- July 3: 9%
Number of people who tested positive:
- July 29: 60
- July 22: 58
- July 15: 57
- July 3: 53
Positive out of those who were tested:
- July 29: 3%
- July 22: 3%
- July 15: 3%
- July 3: 4%
Jamestown
Population estimate as of 2018: 5,496
Total number of people tested:
- July 29: 850
- July 22: 775
- July 15: 710
- July 3: 572
Percent of population tested:
- July 29: 15%
- July 22: 14%
- July 15: 13%
- July 3: 10%
Number of people who tested positive:
- July 29: 19
- July 22: 17
- July 15: 17
- July 3: 15
Positive out of those who were tested:
- July 29: 2%
- July 22: 2%
- July 15: 2%
- July 3: 3%
Tiverton
Population estimate as of 2018: 15,816
Total number of people tested:
- July 29: 1,884
- July 22: 1,793
- July 15: 1,706
- July 3: 1,542
Percent of population tested:
- July 29: 12%
- July 22: 11%
- July 15: 11%
- July 3: 10%
Number of people who tested positive:
- July 29: 97
- July 22: 93
- July 15: 92
- July 3: 91
Positive out of those who were tested:
- July 29: 5%
- July 22: 5%
- July 15: 5%
- July 3: 6%
Little Compton
Population estimate as of 2018: 3,505
Total number of people tested:
- July 29: 393
- July 22: 362
- July 15: 328
- July 3: 264
Percent of population tested:
- July 29: 11$
- July 22: 10%
- July 15: 9%
- July 3: 8%
Number of people who tested positive:
- July 29: 15
- July 22: 15
- July 15: 14
- July 3: 14
Positive out of those who were tested:
- July 29: 4%
- July 22: 4%
- July 15: 4%
- July 3: 5%
Data for Rhode Island