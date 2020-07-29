Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today released newly updated data on the number of people COVID-19 tested and the number of people with positive tests by city and town.

The updated town and city data comes on a day that RIDOH reports 18,800 total positive cases, 1,007 associated fatalities, and 74 current hospitalizations.

Central Falls continues to lead Rhode Island with the percentage of people tested (26%) and the number of positive our of those who were tested (21%).

Here’s how the new numbers breakdown for Newport County and to compare, a look at the numbers from the last three weeks.

Newport

Population estimate as of 2018: 24,762

Total number of people tested:

July 29: 3,420

July 22: 3,139

July 15: 2,926

July 3: 2,413

Percent of population tested:

July 29: 14%

July 22: 13%

July 15: 12%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

July 29: 119

July 22: 114

July 15: 116

July 3: 103

Positive out of those who were tested:

July 29: 3%

July 22: 4%

July 15: 4%

July 3: 4%

Middletown

Population estimate as of 2018: 16,078

Total number of people tested:

July 29: 2,369

July 22: 2,243

July 15: 2,074

July 3: 1,723

Percent of population tested:

July 29: 15%

July 22: 14%

July 15: 13%

July 3: 11%

Number of people who tested positive:

July 29: 70

July 22: 68

July 15: 69

July 3: 55

Positive out of those who were tested:

July 29: 3%

July 22: 3%

July 15: 3%

July 3: 3%

Portsmouth

Population estimate as of 2018: 17,418

Total number of people tested:

July 29: 2,087

July 22: 1,979

July 15: 1,839

July 3: 1,503

Percent of population tested:

July 29: 12%

July 22: 11%

July 15: 11%

July 3: 9%

Number of people who tested positive:

July 29: 60

July 22: 58

July 15: 57

July 3: 53

Positive out of those who were tested:

July 29: 3%

July 22: 3%

July 15: 3%

July 3: 4%

Jamestown

Population estimate as of 2018: 5,496

Total number of people tested:

July 29: 850

July 22: 775

July 15: 710

July 3: 572

Percent of population tested:

July 29: 15%

July 22: 14%

July 15: 13%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

July 29: 19

July 22: 17

July 15: 17

July 3: 15

Positive out of those who were tested:

July 29: 2%

July 22: 2%

July 15: 2%

July 3: 3%

Tiverton

Population estimate as of 2018: 15,816

Total number of people tested:

July 29: 1,884

July 22: 1,793

July 15: 1,706

July 3: 1,542

Percent of population tested:

July 29: 12%

July 22: 11%

July 15: 11%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

July 29: 97

July 22: 93

July 15: 92

July 3: 91

Positive out of those who were tested:

July 29: 5%

July 22: 5%

July 15: 5%

July 3: 6%

Little Compton

Population estimate as of 2018: 3,505

Total number of people tested:

July 29: 393

July 22: 362

July 15: 328

July 3: 264

Percent of population tested:

July 29: 11$

July 22: 10%

July 15: 9%

July 3: 8%

Number of people who tested positive:

July 29: 15

July 22: 15

July 15: 14

July 3: 14

Positive out of those who were tested:

July 29: 4%

July 22: 4%

July 15: 4%

July 3: 5%

Data for Rhode Island