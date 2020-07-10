CubeSmart today announced the Grand Opening of their newest state of the art, climate-controlled self-storage facility at 94 Old Tower Hill Road in Wakefield.

The three-story, 77,000 sq. /ft. facility will serve South County and southeastern Connecticut.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, CubeSmart is the fourth-largest owner and operator of self‐storage facilities in the United States, specifically managing four facilities in Rhode Island.

The opening is the first stage of a three-phase project that will ultimately include a Pawtucket Credit Union branch in the front of the development and a pad-ready site for an additional business, as well. The development is expected to support approximately 150 jobs across 40 trades.

The project will have full security and video systems with climate and non-climate controlled settings and will be completely powered by an efficient, sustainable source of power from rooftop solar panels.

The nearly $10 million project was developed in partnership with Bluedog Capital Partners (BPCStor Development II, LLC.) and The Procaccianti Group.

“We are extremely pleased to bring this best-in-class, climate-controlled Cubesmart store to the South County market,” said Richard Tasca, Managing Partner of BCPStor Development II, LLC in a statement. “In connection with the new Pawtucket Credit Union, this mixed-use development will bring a property that has historically been environmentally challenged back to economic life.”

“Powered by 100% renewable energy, we are also reducing the carbon footprint by virtue of the solar energy system on the rooftop of the building,” Tasca added. “We offer our sincere thanks to the Town for their support and the hard work of all the professionals associated with this exciting development.”

South Kingstown Town Manager Robert C. Zarnetske stated, “We are excited to welcome CubeSmart to the Wakefield community. The construction of this impressive facility is a promising sign of economic growth despite the pandemic.”