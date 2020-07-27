Legendary Herman’s Hermits leader Peter Noone was energized Sunday night as he thrilled the crowd in a live show at the Misquamicut Drive-In. The COVID-safe outdoor event (with socially-distanced fans watching from cars and lawn chairs), featured Noone singing his well known songs, along with a few classic covers.

Noting it was his first ever drive-in show, the veteran pop star sounded great, chatting it up and carefully moving around the cars. He covered Hermit’s hits including “Into Something Good,” “There’s a Kind of Hush,” and “I’m Henry the VIII,” as well as songs from the Beatles, The Monkees and even Johnny Cash. Noone also recognized the Nooniacs, a group of avid fans, some who drove from as far as Lubbock, TX. Our concert photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture the magic. (All Photos: Rick Farrell)