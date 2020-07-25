As live music slowly returns to local venues, our concert coverage is beginning to ramp up. Last night, photographer Rick Farrell got a chance to see the popular Tom Petty tribute band, The Breakers, at the Narrows Center for the Arts. Although no fans were present, the band rocked the house jamming through Petty classics in a live stream. The Narrows Center is planning some live, in-person shows soon – we know, “the waiting is the hardest part.” Meanwhile, we’ll share a few photos of the evening below.

