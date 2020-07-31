Newport, RI – Lila Delman Real Estate this week announced the sale of 26 Coddington Wharf Unit 2S for $1,375,000.

Kristin Parella, Lila Delman Sales Associate and Christie’s Luxury Specialist, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction, which marks one of the top three condo sales in Newport County this year.*

As a firm, Lila Delman says that they are proud to maintain the highest market share of sold properties, across all price-points and specific to $1,000,000+ properties, in Newport, on Aquidneck Island, and in Newport County, year-to-date.*

“It is incredibly encouraging to see such strong activity in the luxury market on Aquidneck Island,” commented Kristin Parella. “I enjoy helping both sellers and buyers identify the wonderful opportunities presented in today’s marketplace.”

Located in the heart of downtown Newport on charming Coddington Wharf, this luxury townhouse unit offers west-facing views of Newport Harbor. The private, yet convenient location is within walking distance to tennis courts, swimming, marinas, and the best shopping and dining that Newport has to offer. The elegant residence enjoys three levels of custom interior finish across three bedrooms and 1,762 square feet of living space.

*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – July 29, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.