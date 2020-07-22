Newport, RI – Following guidance provided by State Health officials, City of Newport staff will begin a phased reopening of playground equipment later this week.

Crews will be on site reinstalling swing sets and removing barriers installed as part of the City’s COVID-19 response beginning Wednesday, July 22nd.

The equipment, which includes the adult Fit Lot in Aquidneck Park, is not sterilized and users are being reminded to take extra precautions prior to and after use, including:

· Maintaining proper social distancing of at least 6 feet

· Using hand sanitizer prior to and immediately after using the equipment

· Staying home if you feel sick

· Avoiding crowds and seeking an alternate playground if a large group is present

· And of course, wearing a face mask while in public

The Vernon Avenue and Aquidneck Park playgrounds will remain closed from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday through Aug. 21 due to summer camp protocols. The City’s basketball courts will also remain closed until further notice.