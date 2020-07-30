Newport, RI – The City’s Canvassing Office is reminding Newporters that the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming Sept. 8th primary is fast approaching.

Eligible Newport residents who would like to cast a ballot will have until Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 to submit their voter registration forms.

On the local level, Newport residents will be asked to choose four candidates from a slate of 12 declared At-Large candidates for City Council with the top 8 vote-getters proceeding to the November General Election. In addition, voters in the Third Ward will be asked to narrow a field of candidates for the Ward 3 council seat from three down to two.

Completed voter registrations may be left in the drop box located outside City Hall on Bull Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have moved or changed your name, you must update your voter registration. To change your party affiliation, register to vote, or to update your name or address, please submit an updated registration form or visit the voter information center at vote.sos.ri.gov.

Newport residents are also being reminded that unlike the May Presidential Preference Primary, the Secretary of State’s Office will not be sending out mail ballots for the upcoming statewide primary. Instead, households will be sent a post card with information on emergency voting, how to request and submit a mail ballot, and amended polling place locations.

Residents are encouraged to visit Vote.SOS.RI.Gov to check their registration status, find a polling location, or request a mail ballot. Mail ballot applications are also available on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/NewportVotes.

For those interested in gaining firsthand experience in the electoral process, the Canvassing Office is also currently looking for poll workers to assist at the City’s in-person polling locations. To learn more about becoming a poll worker, please call (401) 845-5384.

Source: City of Newport